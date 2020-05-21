ASHLAND – Jo N. Christenham, 80, of Ashland, entered into rest on May 18, 2020 at her home in Ashland. She was born March 6, 1940 in Omaha to Joe and Angeline (Canova) Valentino. Jo graduated from Mercy High School in Omaha. On Sept. 17, 1960, she was married to Thomas Christenham in Omaha. She worked for Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools for 39 years.
Jo was a member of the Ashland United Methodist Church where she was active in the Ruth Circle. She enjoyed traveling, Husker football games, playing Bridge, photography and spending time with her family.
She is survived by husband, Thomas Christenham; children, Tony (Rachel) Christenham of Omaha, Tom Jr. (Maria) Christenham of South Carolina and Patty (Pat) Kerres of Omaha; grandchildren, Dylan Christenham, Connor Christenham, Lindsey Christenham, Zac (Megan) Christenham, Pat Christenham, Brittley (Chad) Smith, Nancy (Miguel) Christenham-Flores, Shawn Christenham, Lizeth Guardado, Endira Guardado, Stephany Torres, Jorge Torres and Edward Torres; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers, Michael (Cindy) Valentino and Joe Valentino; many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Vicki Christenham; granddaughter, Elizabeth Christenham; parents, Joe and Angeline Valentino; sister, Edith Pospisil and step-mother, Flora Valentino.
There will be a private funeral service on Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church, Ashland. The service will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page.
Memorials may be sent to United Methodist Church, Ashland.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
