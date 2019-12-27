ASHLAND – John D. Groenjes, 53, of Ashland, passed away in his sleep Dec. 25, 2019. He was born Aug. 16, 1966 in Farmington, Minn. to Gerhard and Marie (Squire) Groenjes.
John is survived by his children, Johnny Gerhard Groenjes and Amanda Katherine Groenjes; mother, Marie (Squire) Groenjes; siblings, Jean (Peter) Finke, Joe (Nancy) Groenjes, Kathleen (Ken) Hanson, Greg (Mary Rose) Groenjes, Ann (Ron) Craft, Dan Groenjes, Teresa (John) Tullar, Mary Groenjes, Tom (Gwen) Groenjes, Kurt Groenjes and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerhard Groenjes and brothers, Jim and Mike Groenjes.
There will be Mass of Christian Burial Monday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ashland. Fr. William Holoubek will be the celebrant.
He will be interred at Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to the family for future designations.
