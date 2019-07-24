ASHLAND – Judy A. Allington, 75 of Ashland passed away July 21, 2019 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. She was born Sept. 9, 1943 in Stromsburg to Bill and Sarah (Willits) Williams. She graduated from Yutan High School and attended Beauty School in Omaha.
She was united in marriage to Wendell W. Allington on Sept. 28, 1963 at Mead Evangelical Covenant Church in Mead. Judy was a stay-at-home mom and farmer’s wife for most of her life. She also worked at the Gift Niche in Ashland for many years.
Judy was a member of the First Christian Church, Christian Sisters, Wann Ladies Aide and the Ashland Saddle Club. She enjoyed crafts, playing cards and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Judy is survived by her three sons, Rob (MaryJo) Allington, Nick Allington and Scott (Dana) Allington all of Ashland; grandchildren, Austin (Kelli) Allington, Ashley Allington, Amelia Allington, Clayton Allington and Shane Allington; great-grandson, Rhett Allington; brothers, Gaylord (Karen) Williams, Jim (Barnita) Williams and Bill (JoAnn) Williams; sisters-in-law, Marge Anderson and Peggy Aksamit and brother-in-law, Ivan Rogers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Allington; parents, Bill and Sarah Williams; brother and sister-in-law, Beryl and Donna Willits; sister-in-law, Mary Rogers and brother-in-law, Dick Aksamit.
Funeral service is Thursday, July 25 at First Christian Church in Ashland, with Rev. Bob Schofield, officiating. Visitation was Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary in Ashland. Interment is at Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials may go in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.