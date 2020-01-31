ASHLAND – Kathryn Ann Martin, 70, of Ashland, passed away Jan. 30, 2020. She was born Feb. 5, 1949 to Milo “Mike” and Mary (True) Mumgaard, in Lincoln.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Martin, of Ashland; sisters, Carol Thompson, of Kansas City, Mo., Nancy Pritchett, Sandy Wolfe, Deanna Mumgaard, and Mary Annie Mumgaard-Olson, all of Lincoln; brothers, Jon Mumgaard, and David Mumgaard, all of Lincoln, Tom Mumgaard of Papillion, Jim Mumgaard of Omaha and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be given to the Farmsanctuary.org.
Cremation, no services will be held.
Condolences may be sent online at Metcalffuneralservices.com.
