LaVerne “Lefty” D. Ander-son

ASHLAND – LaVerne “Lefty” D. Anderson, 85, of Ashland, entered into eternal rest March 2, 2020 at Azria Health Center in Ashland. He was born April 21, 1934 in Osceola to Oscar and Florence (Barker) Anderson. He was a graduate of Clarks High School in Clarks.

LaVerne served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1956 He was united in marriage to Carol (Ksiazek) on April 4, 1959 in Clarks. From this union four children were born. LaVerne worked many years for LT&T before retiring as a district manager for Wahoo and David City. He also enjoyed working in hospitality at the SAC Museum. Lefty was an avid sports fan who loved attending any sport activity his grandkids were involved in.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 129 and the Ashland Rotary.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Anderson; children, Rodney (Pam) Anderson of Miles, Iowa, Karen (Dave) Romans of Ashland, Peggy (Don) Onwiler of Panama and Tom (Krissy) Anderson of Blair; grandchildren, Phil (Maggie) Onwiler, Mark (Jordan) Onwiler, Tim (Morgan) Onwiler, Janessa Onwiler, J.J. Onwiler, Craig (Jessi) Anderson, Barb (Wyatt) Marburger, Dan Romans, Brian (Emily) Romans, Liz (Jake) Barry, Jennifer (Zach) Orr, Samantha Anderson, Morgan Anderson and Jayme Anderson; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Joe, Clara and Isaiah Onwiler, Olivia Onwiler, Elijah and Jonah Onwiler, Ainsley, Alister, Amos, August and Andi Lou Barry, Henry Orr, Luke, Ashlyn and Alyza Anderson, Lillian Marburger; sisters-in-law, Wilma (Bob) Calvin and Betty (Monte) Roumpf; brothers-in-law, Jim (Pat) Ksiazek and Robert (Edna) Ksiazek.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

There will be a Mass of Christian burial on Thursday, March 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1625 Adams Street, Ashland. Concelebrants will be the Rev. William Holoubek and the Rev. Gary Coulter.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary all at the church.

He will be interred with military honors at Ashland Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to the Ashland Fire and Rescue.

