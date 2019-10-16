ASHLAND – LaVona A. Keiser, 92, of Ashland, entered into rest on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Heritage at Legacy in Omaha. She was born on Jan. 10, 1927 in Fremont, to William and Rosa Nissen.
LaVona grew up in the Yutan area and lived on the family farm. She attended country school and graduated from Yutan High School.
On April 10, 1948, LaVona was united in marriage to Kenneth Keiser at St. John Lutheran Church in Yutan. Kenneth and LaVona farmed in their early years of marriage until they moved to Ashland. She worked for Western Electric for over 25 years until her retirement.
Following retirement, LaVona and her husband went on many trips by car and tour bus. They enjoyed traveling with family and friends. LaVona also enjoyed dancing and playing cards. She was a member of American Lutheran Church in Ashland.
She is survived by her sons, Steve (Cheryl) Keiser of Johnston, Iowa and Tim Keiser of Omaha; grandchildren, Joseph Keiser of Johnston, Iowa and Gena (Lerry) Chapman of New Braunfels, Texas; great-grandchildren, Phillip Wells, Katherine Fellwock and Julianna Salah.
She was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Keiser; parents, William and Rosa Nissen; brothers, Duane Nissen and Verner Nissen.
Funeral service will be Friday, Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1941 Silver St., Ashland. Pastor Steven Lindley will be officiating.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland. at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland.
She will be interred at Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to American Lutheran Church, Ashland.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
