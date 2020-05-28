OMAHA – Lyle Comstock, 80, died May 25, 2020, with his family by his side in Omaha.
Lyle George Comstock was born Sept. 14, 1939 in Lincoln, to Franklin LeRoy Comstock and Mildred (Pilfold) Comstock. Lyle grew up in Greenwood and graduated from Greenwood High school at the age of 16. He was awarded the Regents Scholarship to the University of Nebraska where he graduated with a degree in electrical engineering. He also received his professional engineer’s license in North Carolina. Lyle served in the Army from 1961 to 1964. He then went to work for the US Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha. During his career, Lyle worked in various locations including Omaha, Colorado, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Virginia and California. On Dec. 27, 1964 he was united in marriage with Kathryn Grieninger. Unto this union were born two sons, Shawn Patrick and Timothy Andrew.
Lyle loved sports. For many years, he coached his sons’ Little League baseball and basketball teams. Lyle followed Nebraska Cornhusker sports no matter where he lived. He also enjoyed genealogy and had traced the family tree back many years. He did volunteer work for the Family History Center in California, as well as the Blood Bank, Crippled Children’s Association, High Desert Federal Credit Union, and the Federal Manager’s Association. Once he retired from the Federal Government in 1992, he taught computer science at the Community College in Victorville, Calif.
After spending 30 years in California, Lyle and Kathryn returned to Nebraska in 2005.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Wayne and Frank and sister, Ferne.
He is survived by his wife Kathryn; son Shawn (Amy), son Timothy (Sharon); sister Marilyn; brother Max; four grandchildren, Trey, Mira, Paige and Olivia and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a funeral service on Friday, May 29 at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church, 1442 Adams St., Ashland. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman will be officiating.
Visitation will be Friday, May 29 from 10 to 11 a.m., all at the church.
He will be interred at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery in Greenwood.
Military honors will be provided by the U.S. National Guard and American Legion Post 129.
Memorials may be sent to Ashland United Methodist Church or Alzheimer’s Association.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
