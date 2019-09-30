ASHLAND – Lyndall Duane Watson, 92, of Ashland, passed away Saturday Sept 21, 2019, at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at the Ashland Cemetery.
Visitation will be with the family afterwards at the Ashland United Methodist Church.
In case of rain the service will be held at the Ashland United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.