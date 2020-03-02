ASHLAND – Mary Carol Cool, 74, of Ashland, was born July 26, 1945, and passed on Feb. 26, 2020.
Carol spent her days cooking, enjoying the sunshine which included being surrounded by animals and anything involved with nature. She had an addictive laugh that will be missed by all. Carol was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family until the end and wanted nothing but the best for all of them.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Berteel Bardwell; sons, Donald Cool Sr. and Tony Cool; grandchildren, Rachel Cool and infant Donald Cool Jr.
She is survived by her father, William Bardwell; sons, William Cool Sr. (Kris-tina), Randall Cool Sr. (Sa-brina) and grandchildren, Randall Cool Jr., Crystal Cool, William Cool Jr., Stephanie Cool, Brandon Cool, Abigail Cool, Stephen Bobzien, Faylene Frampton, Malyssa Cool and Jacks Cool.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:30 p.m., Thurs-day, March 5 at United Methodist Church, 1442 Adams St., Ashland.
