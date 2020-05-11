ASHLAND – Mary Jo Ueberrhein, 75, of Ashland, passed away May 8, 2020 at Lakeview Living in Firth.
She was born on Oct. 12, 1944 in Valentine to Edward and Mildred (Sesler) Engblom. Mary Jo graduated from Panama High School in 1962 and went on to attend Beauty School in Lincoln. She operated her own beauty salon in Panama before moving to Lincoln and working for LI-COR for many years, where she was known for her homemade cinnamon rolls. She was united in marriage to Lyle Ueberrhein on Sept. 30, 1989 at the American Lutheran Church in Ashland. After their union the two moved to Ashland and later in 2007 built a home on a farm outside of Ashland.
Mary Jo was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a hard worker and enjoyed arranging silk flowers and crocheting. She was a faithful member of Word of Hope Lutheran Church.
Mary Jo is survived by her son, Chad Wyatt; grandchildren, Makenna Jo Wyatt and Skylar Frederick Edward Wyatt; sister, Fran Lewis; cousin Kate Bringewatt; nephews, Matt and Nate Lewis and nieces, Janet Klein and Joan Hall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mildred Engblom; husband, Lyle Ueberrhein; brother-in-law, Richard Lewis and cousin-in-law, Larry Bringewatt.
Funeral services will be Thursday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, Ashland. Social distancing applies. Pastor Wilson Metz will officiate.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary. No family will be present. There will be a 10 person at a time limit.
Interment will be at Ashland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Word of Hope Lutheran Church
