ASHLAND – Patrick B. McDonell, 69, of Ashland, died Nov. 18, 2019 at his home. He was born in Patterson, Calif. to Kenneth L. and Barbara McDonell Sr.
Patrick lived in the Greenwood/Ashland area the majority of his life. He was a cement finisher and did road construction his entire life. He loved hunting and fishing.
Patrick married Janet Harris on June 20, 1991. She preceded him in death along with his parents and brother, Kenneth L. McDonell Jr.
His is survived by his sisters, Pamela (Jerry) Spech and Nancy White; his children, Shelley (Stephen) Pfeiffer of Ashland, James (Tasha) McDonell of Lincoln and Kimberly (Joseph) Cohn of Ashland; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life Dec. 7 at his farm, 712 County Road 4, Ashland, from 2 to 4 p.m.
