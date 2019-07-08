LINCOLN – Robert Barnhardt, of Lincoln, died peacefully at age 82.
He is survived by his wife Francie; daughters, Jackie (Charles Wooldridge II), Cindy (Roger Uttecht); sons, Rob, Steve (Elaine Bruning), Alan, Chad (Chrissy Plourd); two brothers, three sisters; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Pete and grandson Elmo.
A memorial service was held on July 8.
