LINCOLN – Ronald Jesse Ball, 83, went home to be with the Lord on March 20, 2020. Ronnie was born in Lincoln to Lawrence and Frances (Hale) Ball on July 12, 1936.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Frances Ball; sisters, Marlene McGuire, Harriet Ball, and Carole (Dan) Ostransky.
He is survived by his nephews, Lonnie (Sara) Ostransky of Littleton, Colo., Tim Ostransky of Sioux Falls, S.D., Shawn (Brenda) Ostransky of Fullerton, Jamie (Tracy) Ostransky of Omaha and Dana (Deb) Ostransky of Pickerington, Ohio and one niece, Leslie (McGuire) Siegrist.
Funeral services for family only will be held Friday, March 27 at 2 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary.
He will be interred at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland.
Memorials may be sent in care of the family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service will stream live on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Family and friends will be allowed to attend the visitation with a 10 person limit inside the funeral home and the service will only be available for the immediate family. The family will not be available for greeting.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
