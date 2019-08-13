ASHLAND – Steve A. Fisher, 60, of Ashland and formerly of North Platte, died Aug. 10, 2019 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday Aug. 17, 2019 at the First Assembly of God Church. Burial will be at the North Platte Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday and Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with family receiving friends from 5 to 7 on Friday.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.
