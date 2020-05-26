ASHLAND – Susan “Sue” (Duranski) Lutton, 65, of Ashland, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Sue grew up in Columbus, the youngest of five siblings. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in microbiology.
Sue married David Lutton on Aug. 2, 1980. Sue and Dave moved to Ashland, in 1982 where they raised three daughters. Sue loved spending time with her family and friends, her flowers, traveling around the world and giving back to others.
Sue is survived by her husband, David; daughters Liz (Matt) Flynn and Sara (Michael) Wurst; son-in-law Father Tony Bedient; granddaughters Ainsley, Macy and Jessie; sister Pat Helms; brother Gary (Jane) Duranski; sister-in-law Susan (Ray) Rodgers; brother-in-law Richard Lutton; mother-in-law Peg Lutton and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by daughter Jessica Bedient; brother Bob Duranski; sister Carol Kennell; brother-in-law Chuck Helms; father and mother, Leo and Laverna Duranski and father-in-law Dee Lutton.
Private family services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the In HIS Name Foundation or the Ashland Area Foundation in care of the family.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
