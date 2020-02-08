ASHLAND – Thomas Edward Chapman, 88, entered into eternal rest on Feb. 5, 2020 in Ashland. Tom was born on Nov. 21, 1931 in Trenton, the son of Harvey and Florence (Blue) Chapman.
Tom graduated from Trenton High School in Trenton, in 1950, where he lettered in his beloved sport of football. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
On Aug. 1, 1953, he was married to Detta Hawkins in Trenton.
Throughout his Air Force career, Tom was assigned to many bases as he advanced through the enlisted ranks in the Strategic Air Command and the Air Force Institute of Technology, serving in England and many military bases in the United States. Tom proudly served his country for 20 years and when he retired in 1972, had attained the rank of Master Sergeant.
Upon retirement from the Air Force, he was employed by the Omaha Public Power District at the Ft. Calhoun Nuclear Power Station and in 1981 worked for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Washington D.C. He worked for nuclear energy consulting companies in various cities and spent years as a health physicist before moving to Richland, Wash., where he was employed by the Washington Public Power System.
Family was important to Tom and in 1993 he and Detta retired to Ashland, giving them a life close to their son’s families and grandsons.
Tom was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ashland and a member of the Honor Guard in the American Legion Post 129. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping, boating, grandsons and great grandchildren.
He is survived by wife of 66 years, Detta Chapman; sons, Don (Tracy) Chapman of St. Peters, Mo. and Sterling (Mary) Chapman of Murdock; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Catherine “Bid” Rieners and Shirley “Pud” (Tom) Rine and many family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Florence Chapman; brothers, James Chapman and William “Oscar” Chapman; sisters, Floretta “Tyke” Thomsen, Barbara Patenberg and Patricia Lafferty.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1625 Adams St., Ashland. Concelebrants will be Fr. William Holoubek and Fr. Gary Coulter. Military honors will be provided by U.S. Air Force and American Legion 129.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary all at the Church.
He will be interred at St. James Cemetery, Trenton.
Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designation.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.