Ashland-Greenwood Public
Schools’ General Fund Claims
March 16, 2020
Check No. Vendor Amount
Description 039819 VISA $8,516.50;
Supplies, Fees, Maint Repairs
039820 The Home Depot Pro
$7,247.93 ;Custodial Supplies
039821 Boys Town YOUTH ASSISTANCE
$15,662.52 ;Student Tuition
039822 Ryan Brady $892.50; Security
Services 039823 Brooke L
Cheleen $889.40; District Physical
Therapy 039824 DAKTRONICS INC
$4,402.00 ;Scorers table 039825
Gretna Public Schools $9,500.00
;Student Tuition 039826 Carey
Hofmeister $305.00 ;Nurse Sub
039827 Terri Maxon $140.00 ;Nurse
Sub 039828 NO FRILLS/SPARTAN
NASH $194.14 ; Elementary health
office supp 039829 Omaha Public
Power District $10,241.96 ;District
Electricity 039830 Specialized Engineering
Solutions $520.28 ;Elementary
HVAC 039831 Ashland-
Greenwood Payroll Acct
$382,582.05; March Net Payroll
039832 BANK OF ASHLAND
$10,865.16 ;Payroll Section 125 Deduct
039833 Blue Cross Blue Shield
of NE $126,723.97 ;Payroll Health &
Dental Ins 039834 Madison National
Life $1,476.86 ;Payroll LTD Insurance
Prem 039835 Madison National
Life $862.39 ;Payroll Employtional
Life $862.39 ;Payroll Employee
Life Prem 039836 Ashland-
Greenwood Payroll Acct $17,904.96
;Payroll State Tax Wthhldg 039837
Ashland-Greenwood Payroll Acct
$120,352.82 ; Payroll Federal Tax
Wthhldg 039838 Retirement
$104,104.61 ; Payroll Retirement
Wthhldg 039839 TSA Consulting
Group Inc $2,625.00; Payroll Annuity
Deduction039840Vision Service
Plan $1,085.57 ;Payroll Employee
Vision Prem039841Ashland Area
Economic Developmnt Corp
$500.00 ;Annual Membership
039842 Ashland-Greenwood Hot
Lunch $886.05 ;PS Staff and Student
Meals 039843 ASCD $279.00
Curriculm dues and fees 039844
Ashland Auto Parts $253.96 ;Shop
supplies 039845 Ashland Disposal
Service $800.31 ;Monthly Sanitation
Services 039846 Barnes & Noble
Inc $1,047.60 ;Instruction Supplies
039847 C & L Hardware
$139.48 ;Maintenance Supplies
039848 Capital Business Systems,
Inc. $883.36; District Copy Charges
039849 Cengage Learning $1,120.00
;Instruction Supplies 039850
CenterPoint Energy Services Retail,
LLC $4,371.68 ;District Natural
Gas 039851 Charter Communications
$153.29 ;Elem Communications
039852 City Of Ashland
$1,683.50 ;Sewer and Water 039853
City
$1,683.50 ;Sewer and Water 039853
Council Bluffs Win Supply Co
$15.05 ;HS Maint Supplies 039854
Computer Hardware Inc. $1,955.00
;Instruction Supplies 039855 Cornhusker
State Industries $380.00 ;HS
Sped furntiure 039856 Cornhusker
International Trucks, Inc. $119.48
;Transportation Supplies 039857
Dietz Music House $58.32 ;HS Reg
Inst Supplies (Band) 039858 Egan
Supply Co. $95.28 ;Custodial Supplies
039859 Enchanted Learning,
LLC $125.00 ;Web-based software
039860 ESU 5 $60.00 ;Safety Training
039861 FBG Service Corporation
$7,920.00 ;Cleaning Services
039862 Tom Fiala $2,360.35 ;Transportation
Repairs 039863 Follett
School Solutions, Inc. $505.75 ;Instruction
books 039864 Gaggle.Net,
Inc $8,050.00 ;Web-based software
039865 Heartland Foundation
/School $3,330.00 ;Student tuition
039867 Carey Hofmeister $320.00
;Nurse sub 039868 HumanWare
USA Inc $295.00 ; HS SPED Vision
Hardware 039869 Johnstone Supply
$917.70 ;Maintenance 039870
The Juice Plus+ Company, LLC
$130.10 ;Instructional supplies
039871 Nebraska Sports $741.34
;Athletic hurdles 039872 KSB
School Law, PC LLO $562.50 ;Legal
Services 039873 Matheson Tri-Gas,
Inc/Linweld $197.80; Instructional
Tri-Gas,
Inc/Linweld $197.80; Instructional
supplies 039874 Menard Inc
$1,131.80 ;supplies 039875 NASB
$5,745.00 ;Annual Membership
039876 Nebraska.gov $106.00
;Transportation Supplies 039877
Nebraska Scientific $196.58 ;Instructional
supplies 039878 Nebraska
Distance Learning Association
$193.07 ;In-service registration
039879 NO FRILLS/SPARTAN
NASH $94.06 ;Supplies Life Skills;
Custodial 039880 Olsson Inc
$427.50; Survey services 039881
Omaha Paper Co Inc/ OPC Direct
$6,104.00 ;District Paper 039882
One Source, Inc $157.00 ;Background
checks 039883 J.W. Pepper
& Son $191.23 ; HS Reg Inst Supplies
(Band) 039884 Quill Corp
$626.45 ;Supplies 039885 Ralston
Public Schools $6,792.82 ;Student
Services 039886 Davida Schejbal
$100.00 ;Hearing Impaired interpreting
039887 School Specialty
Inc $1,815.95 ;Instructional Supplies
039888 Schmidt Speech Lang
Path.Services LLC $3,854.40 ;Student
Services 039889 USIC Locating
Services, LLC $278.10; Maintenance
039890 United States Postal
Service - POC $750.00 ;District
Postage 039891 U.S. Post Office
$389.00 ;Bulk Mail 039892 Voyager
Fleet Systems, Inc. $4,078.66 ;District
Fuel 039893 Wahoo-Waverly-
Systems, $4,078.66 ;District
Fuel 039893 Wahoo-Waverly-
Ashland Newspapers $372.65;
Board of Ed Advertising 039894
Weathercraft Co Of Lincoln $321.36
;Maintenance039895Beverly WIggs
$2,871.62 ;District Occupational
Therapy 039896 Williams Sales &
Service $2,392.76 ;District Transportation
039897 Windstream
$714.15 ; District Communication
039899 Admin Operations Account
$390.00 ;Entry Fees; Postage
129845; 3/26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.