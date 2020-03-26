Ashland-Greenwood Public

Schools’ General Fund Claims

March 16, 2020

Check No. Vendor Amount

Description 039819 VISA $8,516.50;

Supplies, Fees, Maint Repairs

039820 The Home Depot Pro

$7,247.93 ;Custodial Supplies

039821 Boys Town YOUTH ASSISTANCE

$15,662.52 ;Student Tuition

039822 Ryan Brady $892.50; Security

Services 039823 Brooke L

Cheleen $889.40; District Physical

Therapy 039824 DAKTRONICS INC

$4,402.00 ;Scorers table 039825

Gretna Public Schools $9,500.00

;Student Tuition 039826 Carey

Hofmeister $305.00 ;Nurse Sub

039827 Terri Maxon $140.00 ;Nurse

Sub 039828 NO FRILLS/SPARTAN

NASH $194.14 ; Elementary health

office supp 039829 Omaha Public

Power District $10,241.96 ;District

Electricity 039830 Specialized Engineering

Solutions $520.28 ;Elementary

HVAC 039831 Ashland-

Greenwood Payroll Acct

$382,582.05; March Net Payroll

039832 BANK OF ASHLAND

$10,865.16 ;Payroll Section 125 Deduct

039833 Blue Cross Blue Shield

of NE $126,723.97 ;Payroll Health &

Dental Ins 039834 Madison National

Life $1,476.86 ;Payroll LTD Insurance

Prem 039835 Madison National

Life $862.39 ;Payroll Employtional

Life $862.39 ;Payroll Employee

Life Prem 039836 Ashland-

Greenwood Payroll Acct $17,904.96

;Payroll State Tax Wthhldg 039837

Ashland-Greenwood Payroll Acct

$120,352.82 ; Payroll Federal Tax

Wthhldg 039838 Retirement

$104,104.61 ; Payroll Retirement

Wthhldg 039839 TSA Consulting

Group Inc $2,625.00; Payroll Annuity

Deduction039840Vision Service

Plan $1,085.57 ;Payroll Employee

Vision Prem039841Ashland Area

Economic Developmnt Corp

$500.00 ;Annual Membership

039842 Ashland-Greenwood Hot

Lunch $886.05 ;PS Staff and Student

Meals 039843 ASCD $279.00

Curriculm dues and fees 039844

Ashland Auto Parts $253.96 ;Shop

supplies 039845 Ashland Disposal

Service $800.31 ;Monthly Sanitation

Services 039846 Barnes & Noble

Inc $1,047.60 ;Instruction Supplies

039847 C & L Hardware

$139.48 ;Maintenance Supplies

039848 Capital Business Systems,

Inc. $883.36; District Copy Charges

039849 Cengage Learning $1,120.00

;Instruction Supplies 039850

CenterPoint Energy Services Retail,

LLC $4,371.68 ;District Natural

Gas 039851 Charter Communications

$153.29 ;Elem Communications

039852 City Of Ashland

$1,683.50 ;Sewer and Water 039853

City

$1,683.50 ;Sewer and Water 039853

Council Bluffs Win Supply Co

$15.05 ;HS Maint Supplies 039854

Computer Hardware Inc. $1,955.00

;Instruction Supplies 039855 Cornhusker

State Industries $380.00 ;HS

Sped furntiure 039856 Cornhusker

International Trucks, Inc. $119.48

;Transportation Supplies 039857

Dietz Music House $58.32 ;HS Reg

Inst Supplies (Band) 039858 Egan

Supply Co. $95.28 ;Custodial Supplies

039859 Enchanted Learning,

LLC $125.00 ;Web-based software

039860 ESU 5 $60.00 ;Safety Training

039861 FBG Service Corporation

$7,920.00 ;Cleaning Services

039862 Tom Fiala $2,360.35 ;Transportation

Repairs 039863 Follett

School Solutions, Inc. $505.75 ;Instruction

books 039864 Gaggle.Net,

Inc $8,050.00 ;Web-based software

039865 Heartland Foundation

/School $3,330.00 ;Student tuition

039867 Carey Hofmeister $320.00

;Nurse sub 039868 HumanWare

USA Inc $295.00 ; HS SPED Vision

Hardware 039869 Johnstone Supply

$917.70 ;Maintenance 039870

The Juice Plus+ Company, LLC

$130.10 ;Instructional supplies

039871 Nebraska Sports $741.34

;Athletic hurdles 039872 KSB

School Law, PC LLO $562.50 ;Legal

Services 039873 Matheson Tri-Gas,

Inc/Linweld $197.80; Instructional

Tri-Gas,

Inc/Linweld $197.80; Instructional

supplies 039874 Menard Inc

$1,131.80 ;supplies 039875 NASB

$5,745.00 ;Annual Membership

039876 Nebraska.gov $106.00

;Transportation Supplies 039877

Nebraska Scientific $196.58 ;Instructional

supplies 039878 Nebraska

Distance Learning Association

$193.07 ;In-service registration

039879 NO FRILLS/SPARTAN

NASH $94.06 ;Supplies Life Skills;

Custodial 039880 Olsson Inc

$427.50; Survey services 039881

Omaha Paper Co Inc/ OPC Direct

$6,104.00 ;District Paper 039882

One Source, Inc $157.00 ;Background

checks 039883 J.W. Pepper

& Son $191.23 ; HS Reg Inst Supplies

(Band) 039884 Quill Corp

$626.45 ;Supplies 039885 Ralston

Public Schools $6,792.82 ;Student

Services 039886 Davida Schejbal

$100.00 ;Hearing Impaired interpreting

039887 School Specialty

Inc $1,815.95 ;Instructional Supplies

039888 Schmidt Speech Lang

Path.Services LLC $3,854.40 ;Student

Services 039889 USIC Locating

Services, LLC $278.10; Maintenance

039890 United States Postal

Service - POC $750.00 ;District

Postage 039891 U.S. Post Office

$389.00 ;Bulk Mail 039892 Voyager

Fleet Systems, Inc. $4,078.66 ;District

Fuel 039893 Wahoo-Waverly-

Systems, $4,078.66 ;District

Fuel 039893 Wahoo-Waverly-

Ashland Newspapers $372.65;

Board of Ed Advertising 039894

Weathercraft Co Of Lincoln $321.36

;Maintenance039895Beverly WIggs

$2,871.62 ;District Occupational

Therapy 039896 Williams Sales &

Service $2,392.76 ;District Transportation

039897 Windstream

$714.15 ; District Communication

039899 Admin Operations Account

$390.00 ;Entry Fees; Postage

129845; 3/26

