The Board of Education of
Saunders County School District
Number One
Met in Regular Session on
March 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the
Conference Room of the Middle
School/High School with these
members present: Beranek, Miller,
Nygren, Sapp, Stille and
Westerhold.
Notice of the meeting was posted
in advance in the Superintendent’s
Office, 1842 Furnas Street
Ashland, NE, Farmers & Merchants
Bank, 1501 Silver St., Ashland, NE
and Bank of Ashland, 2433 Silver
St., Ashland, NE. All proceedings
of the Board of Education, except
as may be hereinafter noted, were
taken while the convened meeting
was open to the public.
President Nygren announced the
current open meetings poster.
All recited the Pledge of Allegiance
No changes to the mailed agenda.
Claims and accounts were presented,
accepted and authorized
for payment: (Claims and Accounts)
Approval of minutes of previous
meeting. Financial reports accepted.
No contracts were presented.
The following resolutions were
adopted:
Approval of overnight travel.
Approval of resolution COVID-19.
Approval of HVAC System using
Depreciation Fund.
Approval to enter closed session.
Approval to enter closed session.
Approval to reconvene.
Adjournment.
President Nygren issued a call
to hold a Regular Meeting on April
20, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.. All meetings
are scheduled in the Conference
Room of the Ashland-Greenwood
High School building at 1842 Furnas
Street in Ashland. All meetings
are open to the public. An
agenda for the meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for
public inspection during normal
business hours at the District Office,
1842 Furnas Street, Ashland,
Nebraska.
Tom Walsh, Acting
Executive Secretary
129838; 3/26
