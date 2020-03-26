The Board of Education of

Saunders County School District

Number One

Met in Regular Session on

March 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the

Conference Room of the Middle

School/High School with these

members present: Beranek, Miller,

Nygren, Sapp, Stille and

Westerhold.

Notice of the meeting was posted

in advance in the Superintendent’s

Office, 1842 Furnas Street

Ashland, NE, Farmers & Merchants

Bank, 1501 Silver St., Ashland, NE

and Bank of Ashland, 2433 Silver

St., Ashland, NE. All proceedings

of the Board of Education, except

as may be hereinafter noted, were

taken while the convened meeting

was open to the public.

President Nygren announced the

current open meetings poster.

All recited the Pledge of Allegiance

No changes to the mailed agenda.

Claims and accounts were presented,

accepted and authorized

for payment: (Claims and Accounts)

Approval of minutes of previous

meeting. Financial reports accepted.

No contracts were presented.

The following resolutions were

adopted:

Approval of overnight travel.

Approval of resolution COVID-19.

Approval of HVAC System using

Depreciation Fund.

Approval to enter closed session.

Approval to enter closed session.

Approval to reconvene.

Adjournment.

President Nygren issued a call

to hold a Regular Meeting on April

20, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.. All meetings

are scheduled in the Conference

Room of the Ashland-Greenwood

High School building at 1842 Furnas

Street in Ashland. All meetings

are open to the public. An

agenda for the meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for

public inspection during normal

business hours at the District Office,

1842 Furnas Street, Ashland,

Nebraska.

Tom Walsh, Acting

Executive Secretary

