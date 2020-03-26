NOTICE OF MEETING
ASHLAND CITY COUNCIL
April 2, 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a
meeting of the Ashland City Council
will be held at 7:00 p.m. on April
2, 2020 at City Hall, 2304 Silver St,
Ashland, NE. Said meeting is open
to the public, and the public is encouraged
to attend. An agenda for
such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public inspection
at the office of the City
Clerk.
Kathleen Sliva, City Clerk
If you wish any special accommodations,
please contact the City
Clerk’s Office at 944-3387 at least
24 hours prior to the meeting.
