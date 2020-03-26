NOTICE OF MEETING

ASHLAND CITY COUNCIL

April 2, 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a

meeting of the Ashland City Council

will be held at 7:00 p.m. on April

2, 2020 at City Hall, 2304 Silver St,

Ashland, NE. Said meeting is open

to the public, and the public is encouraged

to attend. An agenda for

such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public inspection

at the office of the City

Clerk.

Kathleen Sliva, City Clerk

If you wish any special accommodations,

please contact the City

Clerk’s Office at 944-3387 at least

24 hours prior to the meeting.

