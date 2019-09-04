NOTICE OF MEETING
Board of Equalization
Notice is hereby given that the
Saunders County Board of Equalization
will meet at 9:15 a.m., Tuesday,
September 10, 2019 in the
Board of Supervisors Room (Old
District Courtroom), 3rd Floor of
Courthouse, 433 N Chestnut Street,
Wahoo, NE, which meeting will be
open to the attendance of the public.
Announcement of location of
Open Meetings Act & Title VI Policy
Statement
(A copy of the Open Meetings
Act & Title VI Policy Statement are
posted on the North wall (right
hand side) as you enter the Board
Room)
AGENDA
Discussion and consideration of
possible action on the following:
Tax Correction(s):
Minutes of the September 3rd
meeting
This agenda is being kept continually
current and available for the
Public’s inspection in the County
Clerk’s office or seen on the County’s
web site at www.saunderscou
nty.ne.gov. An item listed on this
agenda does not indicate that action
will be taken at this Board
meeting.
Patti J. Lindgren
Saunders County Clerk
