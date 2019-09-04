NOTICE OF MEETING

Board of Equalization

Notice is hereby given that the

Saunders County Board of Equalization

will meet at 9:15 a.m., Tuesday,

September 10, 2019 in the

Board of Supervisors Room (Old

District Courtroom), 3rd Floor of

Courthouse, 433 N Chestnut Street,

Wahoo, NE, which meeting will be

open to the attendance of the public.

Announcement of location of

Open Meetings Act & Title VI Policy

Statement

(A copy of the Open Meetings

Act & Title VI Policy Statement are

posted on the North wall (right

hand side) as you enter the Board

Room)

AGENDA

Discussion and consideration of

possible action on the following:

Tax Correction(s):

Minutes of the September 3rd

meeting

This agenda is being kept continually

current and available for the

Public’s inspection in the County

Clerk’s office or seen on the County’s

web site at www.saunderscou

nty.ne.gov. An item listed on this

agenda does not indicate that action

will be taken at this Board

meeting.

Patti J. Lindgren

Saunders County Clerk

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.