NOTICE OF MEETING
Board of Supervisors
Notice is hereby given that the
Saunders County Board of Supervisors
will meet at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday,
September 10, 2019 in the OLD
DISTRICT COURTROOM, 3rd Floor
of Courthouse, 433 N. Chestnut
Street, Wahoo, NE, which meeting
will be open to the attendance of
the public.
Announcement of location of
Open Meetings Act & Title VI Policy
Statement
(A copy of the Open Meetings
Act & Title VI Policy Statement are
posted on the North wall (right
hand side) as you enter the Board
Room)
Pledge of Allegiance
Those wishing to speak on
items specific to today’s agenda –
must sign in with the County Clerk
prior to 9:00 a.m. and list the agenda
item(s) you wish to speak on.
Each speaker will be limited to
three (3) minutes
Those wishing to speak on
items relating to other County
business not on the agenda may
speak during the Open Discussion
from the Public portion of the
agenda. Each speaker will be limited
to three (3) minutes. The
Open Discussion from the Public
will be limited to half (½) an hour.
These limits may be extended at
the discretion of the County Board
Chair.
AGENDA
Discussion and consideration of
possible action on the following:
****Recognition of Veteran of
the Month****
Public Works Director – Reports
on maintenance/repairs of Roads
and Bridges, activities of the Maintenance
Department of the Courthouse
and Law Enforcement & Judicial
Center Maintenance Dept., Noxious
Weed Dept. and County Transportation:
Bids for (2) Grading Projects
- “Memphis Northeast Grading,
Road E and Road F”: (Road E)
on County Road E between County
Road 3 and the Platte River; and
(Road F) on County Road F between
County Road 3 and County
Road 2.
Carried over agenda
item(s):
~~ Wahoo Rural Township
Board – Appointment of Board
Member(s)
Correctional Adm. – Monthly
activity/fee reports
Public Hearing:
Application SD #115 by Bruce
Rogers, Broken Wheel Preliminary
Plat, Sec. 4-12-9, (Ashland Rural
Township) and
Plat, 4-12-9, (Ashland Rural
Township) and
Application #8911, by Lower
Platte North NRD, amend zoning
regulations to add article, 6 section
6.16, FRD Floodwater Retarding
Dam Breach Overlay District:
Section 6.16. FRD Floodwater Retarding
Dam Breach Overlay District
6.16.01 Intent:
The intent of this district is
to Certain areas of Butler County
below Floodwater Retarding Dam
(hereinafter referred to as FRD)
would be subject to substantial
flooding should a FRD breach occur.
This could result in significant
losses due to:
1. The cumulative effect of
obstructions in the FRD breach impact
area district causing increases
in flood heights and velocities;
and
2. The occupancy of the FRD
breach impact area district by
uses vulnerable to floods or hazardous
to others which are inadequately
elevated or otherwise protected
from flood damage.
The FRD breach impact area district
is designed to permit the
gainful use of certain lands which
are considered to be in the path of
potential flood waters and from
which structures and other valuable
property use that is subject to
damage by flood water should be
regulated. This would permit surface
runoff through such areas in
the event of a FRD breach with a
minimum of structural damage or
property loss, and a minimum of
obligation upon governmental authorities
for flood or disaster assistance.
As such, this Article is intended
to promote the public
health, safety, and general welfare,
and minimize these losses by
applying the provisions of this article
to the designated areas within
Butler County. And by taking
designated
in Butler County. And by taking
action to:
1. Restrict or prohibit
uses which are dangerous to
health, safety, or property in the
FRD breach impact area, or which
might cause undue increase in
flood heights; and
2. Protect individuals
from buying lands for the purpose
of building in the FRD breach impact
area which is unsuited for intended
purposes because of flood hazard.
6.16.02 Findings of Fact:
1. The FRD breach impact
area district of Saunders
County, Nebraska, are subject to
inundation which, in the event of a
FRD breach, could result in potential
loss of life and property,
health and safety hazards, disruption
of commerce and governmental
services, extraordinary public
expenditures for flood relief, and
impairment of the tax base; all of
which adversely affect the public
health, safety, and general welfare.
2. Such flood losses are
caused by:
a. The cumulative effect
of obstructions in FRD breach
impact areas causing increases in
flood heights and velocities.
b. The occupancy of
FRD breach impact areas by uses
vulnerable to floods or hazardous
to others, and which are inadequately
elevated or otherwise
protected from flood damages.
3. This article uses a
reasonable method of analyzing
FRD breach impact flood hazards
which consists of a series of interrelated
steps, as follows:
a. The use of engineering
calculations and breach impact
studies which indicate the
area and potential depth of inundation
for each FRD.
b. Computation of floodway
Computation of floodway
required to convey the breach
flood-waters without increasing
flood heights more than one (1)
foot at any point.
c. Delineation of
breach impact area encroachment
lines within which no habitable
structure is permitted which could
cause any increase in flood height
6.16.03 General Provisions
1. Land to which Regulations
Apply. This article shall
apply to all lands within the unincorporated
portion of Saunders
County, Nebraska, identified on
the Floodwater Retarding Dam
Maps as elaborated by the official
Professional Engineering Branch
ImpactStudies. No development
of habitable structures shall be
permitted in any defined FRD
breach impact area except as authorized
herein.
2. The Enforcement Officer.
The Zoning Administrator of
Saunders County, Nebraska or his
designee is designated as the enforcement
officer.
3. Rules for Interpretation
of District Boundaries. The
boundaries of the FRD breach impact
area district shall be determined
by scaling distances on the
engineering Breach Impact Studies.
The Enforcement Officer shall
make all interpretations as to the
exactlocation of said boundaries.
In such cases where the interpretation
is contested, the Board of
Zoning Appeals will resolve the
dispute.
4. Existing Development:
No development of habitable
structures presently located
within a known FRD breach impact
area shall be relocated, extended,
converted, or structurally altered
with the exception that a structure
may be relocated to an approved
impact
impact
area.
5. Abrogation and
Greater Restrictions: It is not intended
by this Article to repeal,
abrogate, or impair any existing
easements,
covenants, or deed restrictions.
However, where this
Article imposes greater restrictions,
the provisions of this Article
shall prevail. All other regulations
inconsistent with this Article are
hereby repealed to the extent of
the inconsistency only.
6. Interpretation: In
their interpretation and application,
the provisions of this Article
shall be held to be minimum requirements
and Shall be liberally
construed in favor of the Governing
body and Saunders County.
7. Warning and Disclaimer
of Liability: The degree of
flood protection required by this
Article is considered reasonable
for regulatory purposes and is
based on engineering and scientific
methods of study. In the event
of a FRD breach, larger floods may
occur on rare occasions or the
flood height may be increased by
man-made or natural causes. This
Article does not imply that areas
outside boundaries of the FRD
breach impact area or land uses
permitted within such districts
will be free from flooding or flood
damages This Article shall not create
liability on the part of Saunders
County or any officer or employee
thereof for any flood damages
that may result from reliance
on this Article or any administrative
decision lawfully made
thereunder.
8. Appeal: Where a request
for a permit to develop,
build, locate, extend, convert or
structurally alter any structure or
building is denied by the Enforcement
Officer, the applicant mayappeal such decision and apply
for relief to the Board of Zoning
Appeals in the method provided
in these Regulations for appeals.
6.16.04 Permitted Uses
Only uses having a low
flood damage potential and not
obstructing flood flows shall be
permitted within the Floodwater
Retarding Dam Breach Impact
Overlay District to the extent they
are not prohibited by any other
provision of these Regulations,
provided they do not require
provided they require
structures or storage of materials
or equipment. Subject to the requirements
of these Regulations,
the following uses are permitted:
a. Agricultural uses.
b. Residential uses
such as lawns, gardens, parking,
play, and yard areas that do not
have a habitable structure.
c. Nonresidential uses
such as loading areas, parking,
landing strips, and
d. Public and private
golf
golf
courses, archery ranges, picnic
grounds, parks, and wildlife and
nature preserve.
e. Residential structures
with a finished floor elevation
certified to exceed a minimum
of one-foot above the Wahoo
Creek DamBreach Inundation elevation.
Equalization:
Tax Correction(s):
Minutes of the September 3rd
meeting
Public Hearing: Adoption and Ap-
Hearing: Adoption Appropriation
of Funds for the Fiscal
Year 2019-2020 Budget
Motion to Open the Public
Hearing
Review and/or recommendation
of changes to the proposed
budget
Motion to Close the Public
Hearing
Resolution #38-2019 – Adoption
of Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Budget
County Officers Inventories of
Personal Property for Fiscal Year
Property
Ending June 30, 2018
Payroll for the September 13th
Pay Period
Items of a routine nature for approval:
Minutes of the September 3rd
meeting
Pledged Securities –withdrawals,
additions, substitutions
Meeting Dates – (Sept 17&24 –
Oct 1,8,15&22 – Nov 5,12,19&26)
Committee Reports
Open Discussion from the Public
Adjournment
Adjournment
This agenda is being kept continually
current and available for the
Public’s inspection in the County
Clerk’s office or seen on the County’s
web site at www.saunderscou
nty.ne.gov. An item listed on this
agenda does not indicate that action
will be taken at this Board
meeting.
Patti J. Lindgren
Saunders County Clerk
