NOTICE OF MEETING

Board of Supervisors

Notice is hereby given that the

Saunders County Board of Supervisors

will meet at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday,

September 10, 2019 in the OLD

DISTRICT COURTROOM, 3rd Floor

of Courthouse, 433 N. Chestnut

Street, Wahoo, NE, which meeting

will be open to the attendance of

the public.

Announcement of location of

Open Meetings Act & Title VI Policy

Statement

(A copy of the Open Meetings

Act & Title VI Policy Statement are

posted on the North wall (right

hand side) as you enter the Board

Room)

Pledge of Allegiance

Those wishing to speak on

items specific to today’s agenda –

must sign in with the County Clerk

prior to 9:00 a.m. and list the agenda

item(s) you wish to speak on.

Each speaker will be limited to

three (3) minutes

Those wishing to speak on

items relating to other County

business not on the agenda may

speak during the Open Discussion

from the Public portion of the

agenda. Each speaker will be limited

to three (3) minutes. The

Open Discussion from the Public

will be limited to half (½) an hour.

These limits may be extended at

the discretion of the County Board

Chair.

AGENDA

Discussion and consideration of

possible action on the following:

****Recognition of Veteran of

the Month****

Public Works Director – Reports

on maintenance/repairs of Roads

and Bridges, activities of the Maintenance

Department of the Courthouse

and Law Enforcement & Judicial

Center Maintenance Dept., Noxious

Weed Dept. and County Transportation:

Bids for (2) Grading Projects

- “Memphis Northeast Grading,

Road E and Road F”: (Road E)

on County Road E between County

Road 3 and the Platte River; and

(Road F) on County Road F between

County Road 3 and County

Road 2.

Carried over agenda

item(s):

~~ Wahoo Rural Township

Board – Appointment of Board

Member(s)

Correctional Adm. – Monthly

activity/fee reports

Public Hearing:

Application SD #115 by Bruce

Rogers, Broken Wheel Preliminary

Plat, Sec. 4-12-9, (Ashland Rural

Township) and

Plat, 4-12-9, (Ashland

Township) and

Application #8911, by Lower

Platte North NRD, amend zoning

regulations to add article, 6 section

6.16, FRD Floodwater Retarding

Dam Breach Overlay District:

Section 6.16. FRD Floodwater Retarding

Dam Breach Overlay District

6.16.01 Intent:

The intent of this district is

to Certain areas of Butler County

below Floodwater Retarding Dam

(hereinafter referred to as FRD)

would be subject to substantial

flooding should a FRD breach occur.

This could result in significant

losses due to:

1. The cumulative effect of

obstructions in the FRD breach impact

area district causing increases

in flood heights and velocities;

and

2. The occupancy of the FRD

breach impact area district by

uses vulnerable to floods or hazardous

to others which are inadequately

elevated or otherwise protected

from flood damage.

The FRD breach impact area district

is designed to permit the

gainful use of certain lands which

are considered to be in the path of

potential flood waters and from

which structures and other valuable

property use that is subject to

damage by flood water should be

regulated. This would permit surface

runoff through such areas in

the event of a FRD breach with a

minimum of structural damage or

property loss, and a minimum of

obligation upon governmental authorities

for flood or disaster assistance.

As such, this Article is intended

to promote the public

health, safety, and general welfare,

and minimize these losses by

applying the provisions of this article

to the designated areas within

Butler County. And by taking

designated

in Butler County. And by taking

action to:

1. Restrict or prohibit

uses which are dangerous to

health, safety, or property in the

FRD breach impact area, or which

might cause undue increase in

flood heights; and

2. Protect individuals

from buying lands for the purpose

of building in the FRD breach impact

area which is unsuited for intended

purposes because of flood hazard.

6.16.02 Findings of Fact:

1. The FRD breach impact

area district of Saunders

County, Nebraska, are subject to

inundation which, in the event of a

FRD breach, could result in potential

loss of life and property,

health and safety hazards, disruption

of commerce and governmental

services, extraordinary public

expenditures for flood relief, and

impairment of the tax base; all of

which adversely affect the public

health, safety, and general welfare.

2. Such flood losses are

caused by:

a. The cumulative effect

of obstructions in FRD breach

impact areas causing increases in

flood heights and velocities.

b. The occupancy of

FRD breach impact areas by uses

vulnerable to floods or hazardous

to others, and which are inadequately

elevated or otherwise

protected from flood damages.

3. This article uses a

reasonable method of analyzing

FRD breach impact flood hazards

which consists of a series of interrelated

steps, as follows:

a. The use of engineering

calculations and breach impact

studies which indicate the

area and potential depth of inundation

for each FRD.

b. Computation of floodb.

Computation of floodway

required to convey the breach

flood-waters without increasing

flood heights more than one (1)

foot at any point.

c. Delineation of

breach impact area encroachment

lines within which no habitable

structure is permitted which could

cause any increase in flood height

6.16.03 General Provisions

1. Land to which Regulations

Apply. This article shall

apply to all lands within the unincorporated

portion of Saunders

County, Nebraska, identified on

the Floodwater Retarding Dam

Maps as elaborated by the official

Professional Engineering Branch

ImpactStudies. No development

of habitable structures shall be

permitted in any defined FRD

breach impact area except as authorized

herein.

2. The Enforcement Officer.

The Zoning Administrator of

Saunders County, Nebraska or his

designee is designated as the enforcement

officer.

3. Rules for Interpretation

of District Boundaries. The

boundaries of the FRD breach impact

area district shall be determined

by scaling distances on the

engineering Breach Impact Studies.

The Enforcement Officer shall

make all interpretations as to the

exactlocation of said boundaries.

In such cases where the interpretation

is contested, the Board of

Zoning Appeals will resolve the

dispute.

4. Existing Development:

No development of habitable

structures presently located

within a known FRD breach impact

area shall be relocated, extended,

converted, or structurally altered

with the exception that a structure

may be relocated to an approved

area.

impact

area.

5. Abrogation and

Greater Restrictions: It is not intended

by this Article to repeal,

abrogate, or impair any existing

easements,

covenants, or deed restrictions.

However, where this

Article imposes greater restrictions,

the provisions of this Article

shall prevail. All other regulations

inconsistent with this Article are

hereby repealed to the extent of

the inconsistency only.

6. Interpretation: In

their interpretation and application,

the provisions of this Article

shall be held to be minimum requirements

and Shall be liberally

construed in favor of the Governing

body and Saunders County.

7. Warning and Disclaimer

of Liability: The degree of

flood protection required by this

Article is considered reasonable

for regulatory purposes and is

based on engineering and scientific

methods of study. In the event

of a FRD breach, larger floods may

occur on rare occasions or the

flood height may be increased by

man-made or natural causes. This

Article does not imply that areas

outside boundaries of the FRD

breach impact area or land uses

permitted within such districts

will be free from flooding or flood

damages This Article shall not create

liability on the part of Saunders

County or any officer or employee

thereof for any flood damages

that may result from reliance

on this Article or any administrative

decision lawfully made

thereunder.

8. Appeal: Where a request

for a permit to develop,

build, locate, extend, convert or

structurally alter any structure or

building is denied by the Enforcement

Officer, the applicant mayappeal such decision and apply

for relief to the Board of Zoning

Appeals in the method provided

in these Regulations for appeals.

6.16.04 Permitted Uses

Only uses having a low

flood damage potential and not

obstructing flood flows shall be

permitted within the Floodwater

Retarding Dam Breach Impact

Overlay District to the extent they

are not prohibited by any other

provision of these Regulations,

and provided they do not require

provided they require

structures or storage of materials

or equipment. Subject to the requirements

of these Regulations,

the following uses are permitted:

a. Agricultural uses.

b. Residential uses

such as lawns, gardens, parking,

play, and yard areas that do not

have a habitable structure.

c. Nonresidential uses

such as loading areas, parking,

landing strips, and

d. Public and private

recreational uses such as golf

golf

courses, archery ranges, picnic

grounds, parks, and wildlife and

nature preserve.

e. Residential structures

with a finished floor elevation

certified to exceed a minimum

of one-foot above the Wahoo

Creek DamBreach Inundation elevation.

Equalization:

Tax Correction(s):

Minutes of the September 3rd

meeting

Public Hearing: Adoption and Ap-

Hearing: Adoption Appropriation

of Funds for the Fiscal

Year 2019-2020 Budget

Motion to Open the Public

Hearing

Review and/or recommendation

of changes to the proposed

budget

Motion to Close the Public

Hearing

Resolution #38-2019 – Adoption

of Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Budget

County Officers Inventories of

Personal Property for Fiscal Year

Property

Ending June 30, 2018

Payroll for the September 13th

Pay Period

Items of a routine nature for approval:

Minutes of the September 3rd

meeting

Pledged Securities –withdrawals,

additions, substitutions

Meeting Dates – (Sept 17&24 –

Oct 1,8,15&22 – Nov 5,12,19&26)

Committee Reports

Open Discussion from the Public

Adjournment

Adjournment

This agenda is being kept continually

current and available for the

Public’s inspection in the County

Clerk’s office or seen on the County’s

web site at www.saunderscou

nty.ne.gov. An item listed on this

agenda does not indicate that action

will be taken at this Board

meeting.

Patti J. Lindgren

Saunders County Clerk

