NOTICE OF MEETING OF SANITARY
AND IMPROVEMENT
DISTRICT NO. 10 OF SAUNDERS
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Notice is hereby given that a
meeting of the Chairperson and
Board of Trustees of Sanitary and
Improvement District No. 10 of Saunders
County, Nebraska will be
held on September 9, 2019 at 6:20
p.m. at 1442 Silver Street, Ashland,
Nebraska. The meeting will be
open to the public.
An agenda for such meeting, kept
continuously current, is available
for public inspection at 1442 Silver
Street, Ashland, Nebraska, which
includes payment of the bills of
the District.
Rod Reisen
Clerk of the District
