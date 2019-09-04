Lutton Law Office, LLC

1442 Silver Street

Ashland, NE 68003

NOTICE OF MEETING OF SANITARY

AND IMPROVEMENT

DISTRICT NO. 10 OF SAUNDERS

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Notice is hereby given that a

meeting of the Chairperson and

Board of Trustees of Sanitary and

Improvement District No. 10 of Saunders

County, Nebraska will be

held on September 9, 2019 at 6:20

p.m. at 1442 Silver Street, Ashland,

Nebraska. The meeting will be

open to the public.

An agenda for such meeting, kept

continuously current, is available

for public inspection at 1442 Silver

Street, Ashland, Nebraska, which

includes payment of the bills of

the District.

Rod Reisen

Clerk of the District

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.