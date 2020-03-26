NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN thatReliable
Rolloffs, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, is organized
under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 487 County
Road B, Ashland, NE 68003, and
with Tracy J. Straight as its initial
agent for service of process at
such address. The general nature
of its business is to engage in and
to do any lawful act concerning
any and all lawful business for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws
of Nebraska. The Company commenced
on March 6, 2020, and its
duration is perpetual. Its affairs
shall be conducted by its Manager
pursuant to an Operating Agreement
duly adopted by the Company.
Catrina K. Harris,
#25764, Organizer
Lutton Law Office
1442 Silver Street
Ashland, NE 68003
126416; 3/19, 3/26, 4/2
