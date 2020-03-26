NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN thatReliable

Rolloffs, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, is organized

under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 487 County

Road B, Ashland, NE 68003, and

with Tracy J. Straight as its initial

agent for service of process at

such address. The general nature

of its business is to engage in and

to do any lawful act concerning

any and all lawful business for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws

of Nebraska. The Company commenced

on March 6, 2020, and its

duration is perpetual. Its affairs

shall be conducted by its Manager

pursuant to an Operating Agreement

duly adopted by the Company.

Catrina K. Harris,

#25764, Organizer

Lutton Law Office

1442 Silver Street

Ashland, NE 68003

126416; 3/19, 3/26, 4/2

