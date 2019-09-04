NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Fox Management Solutions, LLC, a
Nebraska Limited Liability Company,
is organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska, with its registered
office at 210 N. 32nd Street,
Ashland, NE 68003, and with James
O. Fox, as its initial agent for service
of process at such address.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in and to do any lawful
act concerning any and all lawful
business for which a limited liability
company may be organized
under the laws of Nebraska. The
Company commenced on August
12, 2019, and its duration is perpetual.
Its affairs shall be conducted
by its Manager pursuant to an Operating
Agreement duly adopted
by the Company.
James O. Fox, Manager
Lutton Law Office, LLC
1442 Silver Street
Ashland, NE 68003
69619; 8/22, 8/29, 9/5
