NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Fox Management Solutions, LLC, a

Nebraska Limited Liability Company,

is organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska, with its registered

office at 210 N. 32nd Street,

Ashland, NE 68003, and with James

O. Fox, as its initial agent for service

of process at such address.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in and to do any lawful

act concerning any and all lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized

under the laws of Nebraska. The

Company commenced on August

12, 2019, and its duration is perpetual.

Its affairs shall be conducted

by its Manager pursuant to an Operating

Agreement duly adopted

by the Company.

James O. Fox, Manager

Lutton Law Office, LLC

1442 Silver Street

Ashland, NE 68003

69619; 8/22, 8/29, 9/5

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.