NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

PDQ PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

First: The name of the limited

liability company is

PDQ PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LLC.

SECOND: The street and mailing

address of its designated office in

the state of Nebraska is 3218 310th

St., Elmwood, NE 68349

THIRD: The street and mailing address

of its agent for service of

process in the state of Nebraska is

1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE.,

68102. The name of its agent for

service of process is USCA, Inc.

FOURTH: The personal liability of

the member and of the

personal liability

the member and managers of the

company for monetary damages

for breach of fiduciary duty shall

be eliminated to the fullest extent

permissable under Nebraska law.

The company is authorized to indemnify

its members and manager

to the fullest extent

permissable under Nebraska law.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the

undersgined has executed this

Certificate of Organization on the

date below. February 27, 2020

Cheyenne Moseley, Organizer

