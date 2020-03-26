NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
PDQ PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LLC
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
First: The name of the limited
liability company is
PDQ PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LLC.
SECOND: The street and mailing
address of its designated office in
the state of Nebraska is 3218 310th
St., Elmwood, NE 68349
THIRD: The street and mailing address
of its agent for service of
process in the state of Nebraska is
1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE.,
68102. The name of its agent for
service of process is USCA, Inc.
FOURTH: The personal liability of
the member and of the
personal liability
the member and managers of the
company for monetary damages
for breach of fiduciary duty shall
be eliminated to the fullest extent
permissable under Nebraska law.
The company is authorized to indemnify
its members and manager
to the fullest extent
permissable under Nebraska law.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the
undersgined has executed this
Certificate of Organization on the
date below. February 27, 2020
Cheyenne Moseley, Organizer
