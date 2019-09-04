NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
GJC Land, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, is organized
under the laws of the State of Nebraska,
with its registered office
at 431 County Road H, Ashland, NE
68003, and with Chelsey M.
Wenninghoff, as its initial agent
for service of process at such address.
The general nature of its
business is to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the laws of Nebraska.
The Company commenced on
August 23, 2019, and its duration is
perpetual. Its affairs shall be conducted
by its Manager pursuant to
an Operating Agreement duly
adopted by the Company.
Chelsey M. Wenninghoff,
Manager
Lutton Law Office, LLC
1442 Silver Street
Ashland, NE 68003
73883; 9/5, 9/12, 9/19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.