NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

GJC Land, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, is organized

under the laws of the State of Nebraska,

with its registered office

at 431 County Road H, Ashland, NE

68003, and with Chelsey M.

Wenninghoff, as its initial agent

for service of process at such address.

The general nature of its

business is to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the laws of Nebraska.

The Company commenced on

August 23, 2019, and its duration is

perpetual. Its affairs shall be conducted

by its Manager pursuant to

an Operating Agreement duly

adopted by the Company.

Chelsey M. Wenninghoff,

Manager

Lutton Law Office, LLC

1442 Silver Street

Ashland, NE 68003

73883; 9/5, 9/12, 9/19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.