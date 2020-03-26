NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
PETERSEN ELECTRIC LLC
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that Petersen
Electric, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska, with its
designated office and its registered
office at 2723 County Rd 26,
Morse Bluff, NE 68648. The name of
the Company’s Registered agent is
: Todd Petersen. The general nature
of the business is to engage
in and do any lawful act concerning
any and all lawful business,
other than banking or insurance
for which limited liability companies
may be organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
company was organized and commenced
on February 18, 2020, and
will have perpetual existence
February 18, ,
will have perpetual existence unless
terminated sooner. the affairs
of the company are to be conducted
by its Members.
Sonia Becerra
Signature of organizer
124927; 3/12, 3/19, 3/26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.