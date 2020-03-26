NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

PETERSEN ELECTRIC LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

Notice is hereby given that Petersen

Electric, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska, with its

designated office and its registered

office at 2723 County Rd 26,

Morse Bluff, NE 68648. The name of

the Company’s Registered agent is

: Todd Petersen. The general nature

of the business is to engage

in and do any lawful act concerning

any and all lawful business,

other than banking or insurance

for which limited liability companies

may be organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

company was organized and commenced

on February 18, 2020, and

will have perpetual existence

February 18, ,

will have perpetual existence unless

terminated sooner. the affairs

of the company are to be conducted

by its Members.

Sonia Becerra

Signature of organizer

124927; 3/12, 3/19, 3/26

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.