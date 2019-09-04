NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that a Six
Year Road and Street Plan for the
City of Ashland, Nebraska as required
by NEB. REV.STAT Sec. 39-
2119 et seq. R.R.S. has been recommended
for approval by the Mayor
and City Council, and that a Public
Hearing be held on said Six Year
Road and Street Plan on the 19th
day of September, 2019, beginning
at 7 p.m., at the City Hall at which
time objection to or recommendations
for said Plan will be heard.
Kathleen Sliva, City Clerk
