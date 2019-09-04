NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a Six

Year Road and Street Plan for the

City of Ashland, Nebraska as required

by NEB. REV.STAT Sec. 39-

2119 et seq. R.R.S. has been recommended

for approval by the Mayor

and City Council, and that a Public

Hearing be held on said Six Year

Road and Street Plan on the 19th

day of September, 2019, beginning

at 7 p.m., at the City Hall at which

time objection to or recommendations

for said Plan will be heard.

Kathleen Sliva, City Clerk

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.