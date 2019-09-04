NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on

Thursday, September 19, 2019, at

7:00 p.m. at City Hall, 2304 Silver

Street, Ashland, NE, the Ashland

City Council will hold public hearings

to consider the following applications:

1. Conditional Use Permit for Domestic

Dog Kennel at Lots 7-8

Block 19 Flora City Addition to

Ashland, located at 1642 Adams

Street.

2. Proposed Ordinance 1166 to

Modify the Zoning Ordinance of

the City of Ashland NE.

The City Council will hold the public

hearings for the purpose of obtaining

the views of the residents

of the City of Ashland. All interested

parties are invited to attend the

public hearings at which time they

will have the opportunity to be

heard. Written testimony will be

accepted up to the time of the

meeting and should be addressed

to Richard Grauerholz, Mayor, City

of Ashland, 2304 Silver Street, Ashland,

Nebraska 68003.

Kathleen Sliva, City Clerk

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.