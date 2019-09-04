NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on
Thursday, September 19, 2019, at
7:00 p.m. at City Hall, 2304 Silver
Street, Ashland, NE, the Ashland
City Council will hold public hearings
to consider the following applications:
1. Conditional Use Permit for Domestic
Dog Kennel at Lots 7-8
Block 19 Flora City Addition to
Ashland, located at 1642 Adams
Street.
2. Proposed Ordinance 1166 to
Modify the Zoning Ordinance of
the City of Ashland NE.
The City Council will hold the public
hearings for the purpose of obtaining
the views of the residents
of the City of Ashland. All interested
parties are invited to attend the
public hearings at which time they
will have the opportunity to be
heard. Written testimony will be
accepted up to the time of the
meeting and should be addressed
to Richard Grauerholz, Mayor, City
of Ashland, 2304 Silver Street, Ashland,
Nebraska 68003.
Kathleen Sliva, City Clerk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.