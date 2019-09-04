NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the
Ashland Rural Fire board has rescheduled
the Budget Meeting for Thursday,
September 12 at 8:00 PM. The
meeting
will be held at the Ashland Fire
Hall, 2402
Silver St.
Jim Kucera, Secretary
74418; 9/5, 9/12
