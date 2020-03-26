NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Violetan Laune
Deceased
Case No. PR 20-25
Notice is hereby given that on
March 10, 2020, in the County
Court of Saunders, County, Nebraska,
Steven D. Laune, whose
address is 508 N. 15th Street, Ashland,
NE 68003, (402) 304-4267 has
been appointed by the Registrar
as Personal Representative of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 19, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Diane Wagner
Clerk of the County Court
Saunders County Courthouse
387 N. Chestnut Street
Wahoo, NE 68066
Elizabeth N. Flynn
# 26693
1442 Silver Street
Ashland, Nebraska
68003
126706; 3/19, 3/26, 4/2
