NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

SAUNDERS COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Violetan Laune

Deceased

Case No. PR 20-25

Notice is hereby given that on

March 10, 2020, in the County

Court of Saunders, County, Nebraska,

Steven D. Laune, whose

address is 508 N. 15th Street, Ashland,

NE 68003, (402) 304-4267 has

been appointed by the Registrar

as Personal Representative of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 19, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Diane Wagner

Clerk of the County Court

Saunders County Courthouse

387 N. Chestnut Street

Wahoo, NE 68066

Elizabeth N. Flynn

# 26693

1442 Silver Street

Ashland, Nebraska

68003

126706; 3/19, 3/26, 4/2

