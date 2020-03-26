UNLESS YOU ACT YOU WILL LOSE
THIS PROPERTY
On January 12, 2017, Nathan
Ahlman purchased the following
property, sold by Saunders County,
Nebraska for $79.59 in delinquent
taxes and fees for the year
2015. Subsequent taxes and interest
may have accrued and been
paid since the date of this notice
is given by the purchaser.
Certificate Number: PS002478
Parcel Number: 4448501
Legal Description: That part of
Dean’s Residence Lot in Dean’s
Addition to Ashland, Saunders
County, Nebraska, described as
commencing at the SE corner of
Dean’s Residence Lot, thence
S2°19’20”E (assumed bearing) 66.0
feet along the West line of Cherry
Street, thence N89°33’25”W 67.3
feet to centerline of Creek, thence
along center line of Creek
N36°14’25”W, 65.79 feet, thence
S62°21’40”W 83.0 feet, thence
N45°50’38”W 87.83 feet, thence
N51°57’40”W 66.97 feet to the West
line of said tract, thence
N2°19’20”E 249.01 feet, thence
S87°40’40”E 300.0 feet to the West
line of Cherry Street, thence
S02°19’20”W along said West line
288.47 feet to the place of beginning,
except that portion which
may be county road right of way
and except and subject to any portion
taken or used as set forth in
of Appraisers filed Septem-
Return of Appraisers filed September
25, 1987, in Book 21, Page 664.
The foregoing real property is assessed
to: Ashland Salvage, Inc.,
602 Dennis Dean Road, Ashland, NE
68003.
That the issuance of a tax deed is
subject to the right of redemption
under Sections 77-1824 to 77-1830.
The right of redemption requires
payment to the county treasurer,
for the use of such purchaser, or
his or her heirs or assigns, the
amount of taxes represented by
the tax sale certificate for the year
the taxes were levied or assessed
and any subsequent taxes paid
and interest accrued as of the
date payment is made to the
county treasurer.
The right of redemption expires at
the close of business on the date
of application for the tax deed,
and a deed may be applied for after
the expiration of three months
from the date of service of this notice.
After expiration of at least
three months from the date of
service of this notice, a tax deed
will be applied for by Nathan
Ahlman.
Nathan Ahlman, Purchaser
By: LUTTON LAW OFFICE, LLC
1442 Silver Street
Ashland, NE 68003
(402) 944-3383
129933; 3/26, 4/2, 4/9
