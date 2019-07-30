SPRINGFIELD – The Ashland Senior Legion baseball team upset the defending state champions, but a loss to Wahoo ended the season with a loss at the Area 2 Tournament in Springfield on July 24.
In an elimination game Bluejays held off the Omaha Concordia Mustangs by a score of 14-10 on July 22. The Mustangs opened the scoring with three runs in the first inning. Ashland quickly put up seven runs in the second to lead 7-3, but the Mustangs got four in their half of the second to tie it up. The Bluejays took the lead for good with a run in the fourth, and appeared to take control of the game as they scored six runs in the fifth. The Mustangs made it interesting with three in the sixth but could get no closer.
Hayden Lewis started on the mound for the Bluejays, but walked six of the 13 hitters he faced and was relieved by Clayton Allington. Allington walked the only hitter he faced and was relieved by Hunter Washburn who pitched the rest of the way. Washburn pitched six strong innings in picking up the win, his record going to 3-0.
At the plate, Lewis was 3-for-4 with three RBI and two doubles to lead the Jays at the plate. Hunter Tucker had a single and a double, and Washburn, Kyle vonRentzell and Brayden Whitehead each had two hits. Jake Rice had one hit.
The Bluejays came from behind to defeat the Springfield Trojans 9-8 on July 23 to stay alive in the tournament. This was the second time this season that Ashland upset last year’s defending state champs. The Trojans score a pair of runs in the first inning. The Bluejays cut it to 2-1 with a run in their half of the first. Springfield added a run in the second, but the Bluejays got that run back in their half of the second. The Trojans’ lead extended with a run in the fourth, but Ashland scored three in their half of the fourth to take a 5-4 lead. The lead was short lived however, as the Trojans scored four times in the fifth to take what appeared to be a commanding lead. But the Jays would not go away. They scored a run in their half of the fifth to cut the lead to two, and scored three runs with two out in the sixth to lead for good at 9-8. The Trojans could not answer.
Rice started on the mound for the Bluejays and pitched well before tiring in the fifth. Allington relieved Rice in the sixth and was a totally different pitcher from the previous day as he retired all six hitters he faced, striking out three in picking up the win in relief, his record going to 2-0.
Lewis continued his hot hitting going 3-for-4 with three RBI, and Carter Washburn was 2-for-3. VonRentzell and Whitehead each had one hit.
Ashland could not recover the magic of the previous two days as the Wahoo Warriors ended their season with an 8-0 victory over the Bluejays July 24 at the Area 2 Tournament. The game was close until the fifth as the Warriors had taken a lead with two runs in the first. The Warriors then broke the game open with a six-run fifth.
Ian Mayer was the starting pitcher for the Bluejays and pitched four strong innings despite taking the loss, his record falling to 3-3. Hayden Hanna and Levi Kennedy pitched the fateful fifth.
Once again the Bluejays could not get anything going offensively against Wahoo pitching as they collected just three scattered hits. Lewis had a double and Whitehead and Rice each had singles.
