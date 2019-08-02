PERU – Fifth-year head coach Brooke Earnest has recently announced the names of the 28 student-athletes who will be a part of a historic time on the Peru State campus. These 28 will be a part of the first competitive cheer program in Bobcat history and will begin competing during the 2019-20 season.
Fifteen returners from last year’s cheerleading team will be joined by 13 newcomers to the program. The 28 will be cheering for the football and basketball teams while working to determine which 20 will be a part of the competitive team. The team will have their first competition in January.
Returning members include Destiny Maguire of Greenwood.
New members include Rebecca Wilson of Ashland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.