ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team stretched their win streak to six matches with a pair of victories last week.
The week started with a 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 victory over conference foe Arlington at home on Sept. 17.
The Bluejays finished with 36 kills and were led by junior Saige Craven who hammered out 11 against the Eagles.
Senior Saige Christo and junior Carly vonRentzell combined for 15 kills for the Jays who hit .329 against the Eagles.
Junior Lane Whaley led the Jays with three ace serves and scored eight points from behind the service line.
Junior Alexa Edmisten led the Jays with 12 digs defensively. Christo and Craven added eight apiece.
Craven and sophomore Brynn Glock combined to hand out 27 set assists.
Edmisten was a stand out in the serve receive game.
The Jays improved to 8-4 on the season with a straight set 25-20, 25-23, 25-21 victory over Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood High School on Sept. 19.
Individual game statistics were not available at press time and will appear in next week’s newspaper.
