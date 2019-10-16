SPRINGFIELD – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays started their week with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 road win over the Yutan Chieftains on Oct. 8.
The Bluejays hammered 40 kills against the Chieftains and it was junior Carly vonRentzell leading the way with 11. Junior Saige Craven added 10 more and junior Lane Whaley finished with nine while hitting .400.
Junior Jessica Stander was a force at the net defensively, finishing with a team-best four ace blocks.
Senior Saige Christo and junior Alexa Edmisten combined to lead the way defensively with 17 and 14 digs respectively.
Craven handed out 23 set assists and teammate Brynn Glock added 12 more.
The Bluejays stayed on a roll Thursday night when they took on conference foes Platteview and Raymond Central at a triangular in Springfield.
The Bluejays defeated Raymond Central 25-15, 25-9, 22-25 and 25-18 while notching another hardwood victory.
Christo powered the offense with 10 kills and hit .304. Craven, Whaley and vonRentzell all added seven kills apiece.
The Bluejays struggled from behind the service line and kept the Mustangs in the match. AGHS committed 12 errors from behind the service line. Stander was the most consistent Jay server, finishing with 12 points and three aces.
Christo and Edmisten combined for 38 digs defensively.
Glock led the team with 20 assists. Craven added 17 more.
Christo led the team in serve receive.
The Jays needed just three sets to get past Platteview, winning by scores of 29-27, 25-16 and 25-21.
Christo (10), Whaley (8) and Craven (8) paced a Bluejay offense which finished with 39 kills.
The Jays served at 87.5 percent against the Trojans.
Christo led the Jays with 16 digs. Craven added 10 more.
Craven handed out 21 set assists and Glock dished out 16 more.
The three wins moved the Jays record to 14-9 on the year.
