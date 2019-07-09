ELKHORN – The Ashland Junior Legion baseball team finished with a record of 1-2 last week.
The week started with an 11-5 loss on the road against the Plattsmouth Blue Devils on July 1 at Jack Anderson Park in Ashland.
The Blue Devils took a 7-0 lead after two innings and never looked back.
The Bluejays put up a five-spot in the third to cut it to 7-5, but could get no closer as Plattsmouth won going away.
Levi Kennedy was hit hard in suffering his first loss of the season, his record falling to 4-1. Cody Grauerholz relived Kennedy in the third and pitched the rest of the way.
Carter Washburn and Lane Zimmerman had the only two hits for the Bluejays.
Ashland used a seven-run second inning to cruise to an easy 9-0 win over the Louisville Lions on July 2 in Louisville.
Three pitchers – Max Bendler, Riley Kasuske and Zimmerman – combined to pitch a shutout for the Jays, with Zimmerman picking up the win.
Washburn led Ashland at the plate with a single, double and triple. Kennedy, Caleb Juedes, and Grant Buller each had two hits. Grauerholz had a triple and Archer Vogt had a double.
The Elkhorn Mount Michael Knights used a three-run sixth inning to break open a close game in defeating the Bluejays 5-2 on July 5 in Elkhorn.
The Knights broke a scoreless tie with a pair of fourth inning runs. Ashland cut it to 2-1 with a run in the fifth prior to the fateful sixth.
The Bluejays scored one run in the seventh and had the bases loaded with one out before a double play killed the rally.
Brody Maack went the distance on the mound and pitched well despite taking the loss, his record falling to 1-3.
Kasuske and Grauerholz each had two hits for the Jays and Washburn, Zimmerman, Bendler and Maack each had one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.