ASHLAND – The Ashland Senior Legion Baseball team had an up-and-down season this year, ending with a 15-14 record and finishing third in the Area 2 Tournament.

The season featured some great wins including two wins over last season defending State champion and this season’s third place state team, Springfield. It also featured wins over Class A Millard Black Sox and Omaha Central. The down side was an eight-game losing streak late in the season.

Hayden Lewis led the team in hitting at .365, and also led in doubles with 11, extra base hits with 14 and RBI with 25. Lewis and Grant Anderson had the only home runs for the team this season. Hunter Washburn also had a good season offensively leading the team in hits with 35, runs scored with 27, and stolen bases with 14. He also batted .361 with 10 doubles and 24 RBI.

Jake Rice led the pitchers in wins with four. Brayden Whitehead led in strike outs with 49, while Washburn led in ERA with 2.33 and had three saves.

2019 ASHLAND SENIOR STATISTICS

Batting                           G    AB    R    H    2B    3B    HR    RBI    SB    AVG           

Max Bendler                        1         3      0      2        0        0         0           1        0      .667

Hayden Lewis                    28       85    15     31      11        2        1          25        2      .365  

Hunter Washburn             29       97    27     35      10        1        0          24      14      .361

Brayden Whitehead          29       90    22     29        2        1        0          10        9      .322  

Kyle Von Rentzell             28       82    10     26        4        0        0           20       3      .317     

Jake Rice                            26       53    11     16        2        0        0           10       3      .302

Grant Anderson                29       78    10      22       3        0        1           16       3      .282   

Hunter Tucker                  29       68    19      19        3        2        0           13       7      .279

Clayton Allington             24       31      9       7        1        0        0            6        1       .226

Hayden Hanna                  29       69     24     15        3       2         0          12        9      .217

Ian Mayer                          24       48     13     10        3       0         0            9        6      .208

Carter Washburn               6       15       2       3        0       0         0            3        0      .200

Connor Chase                      1        2       0       0        0       0         0            0        0      .000

Caleb Juedes                      16        0      16      0        0       0         0            0        5      .000  

Grant Buller                         4       0        5      0        0       0         0            0        4      .000

Archer Vogt                         3        2        0      0        0       0         0            0        0      .000

Cody Grauerholz                 5        0        2      0        0       0         0            0        0      .000

Nate Holder                          2        2        0      0        0       0         0            0        0      .000

Brody Maack                        2        0        1      0        0       0         0            0        0      .000

Levi Kennedy                       2        0        3      0        0       0         0            0        1      .000                                   

Totals                                   725   190 215    42      8       2      149     68    .297           

Pitching                         G     IP     R     ER    H     BB    SO    HP    W   L    ERA    Sv

Levi Kennedy                       1       0        0          0      1          1        0        0       0    0      0.00   

Hunter Washburn              10     33      16        11    29         15      37       1        3    0      2.33         3

Clayton Allington                7     14        7          6      8         17      11       0        2    0      3.00

Jake Rice                             11  40.2      25        18     46         19      30      2        4    2      3.10

Brayden Whitehead             8  41.2      26        19     37         18      49      8        2    3      3.19

