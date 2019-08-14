ASHLAND – The Ashland Senior Legion Baseball team had an up-and-down season this year, ending with a 15-14 record and finishing third in the Area 2 Tournament.
The season featured some great wins including two wins over last season defending State champion and this season’s third place state team, Springfield. It also featured wins over Class A Millard Black Sox and Omaha Central. The down side was an eight-game losing streak late in the season.
Hayden Lewis led the team in hitting at .365, and also led in doubles with 11, extra base hits with 14 and RBI with 25. Lewis and Grant Anderson had the only home runs for the team this season. Hunter Washburn also had a good season offensively leading the team in hits with 35, runs scored with 27, and stolen bases with 14. He also batted .361 with 10 doubles and 24 RBI.
Jake Rice led the pitchers in wins with four. Brayden Whitehead led in strike outs with 49, while Washburn led in ERA with 2.33 and had three saves.
2019 ASHLAND SENIOR STATISTICS
Batting G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB AVG
Max Bendler 1 3 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 .667
Hayden Lewis 28 85 15 31 11 2 1 25 2 .365
Hunter Washburn 29 97 27 35 10 1 0 24 14 .361
Brayden Whitehead 29 90 22 29 2 1 0 10 9 .322
Kyle Von Rentzell 28 82 10 26 4 0 0 20 3 .317
Jake Rice 26 53 11 16 2 0 0 10 3 .302
Grant Anderson 29 78 10 22 3 0 1 16 3 .282
Hunter Tucker 29 68 19 19 3 2 0 13 7 .279
Clayton Allington 24 31 9 7 1 0 0 6 1 .226
Hayden Hanna 29 69 24 15 3 2 0 12 9 .217
Ian Mayer 24 48 13 10 3 0 0 9 6 .208
Carter Washburn 6 15 2 3 0 0 0 3 0 .200
Connor Chase 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Caleb Juedes 16 0 16 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000
Grant Buller 4 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000
Archer Vogt 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cody Grauerholz 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Nate Holder 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Brody Maack 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Levi Kennedy 2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 725 190 215 42 8 2 149 68 .297
Pitching G IP R ER H BB SO HP W L ERA Sv
Levi Kennedy 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.00
Hunter Washburn 10 33 16 11 29 15 37 1 3 0 2.33 3
Clayton Allington 7 14 7 6 8 17 11 0 2 0 3.00
Jake Rice 11 40.2 25 18 46 19 30 2 4 2 3.10
Brayden Whitehead 8 41.2 26 19 37 18 49 8 2 3 3.19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.