ASHLAND – The Ashland Senior Legion baseball team improved to 6-6 on the year after finishing with three wins and three losses last week on the diamond.
Hunter Washburn doubled to score his cousin Carter Washburn with the winning run in the seventh inning as the Ashland Bluejays defeated the Wahoo Warriors 2-1 on June 29 at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo.
Wahoo broke a scoreless tie with a run in the fourth inning, but the Jays tied it at 1-1 with a run in the fifth prior to Washburn’s heroics.
Ethan Scheer pitched an outstanding game in his first appearance as a senior pitcher. He pitched six innings of three-hit baseball in picking up the win. Kyle vonRentzell struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh to earn a save.
Hunter Washburn also had a single in addition to his double, and Carter Washburn, Luke Ballard and Grant Anderson each had one hit.
The Jays lost a hard-fought game to the Springfield Trojans 3-2 on July 1 at Buffalo Park in Springfield.
The Bluejays scored first with a single run in the top of the first inning. The Trojans took the lead for good with two runs in their half of the first and added a single run in the second to make it 3-1. The Bluejays scored a single run in the fifth to cut it to 3-2 and had the tying run on third, but could get no closer.
Jake Rice pitched the first four innings for the Bluejays in taking the loss. Caleb Juedes pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
Ashland was held to just three singles by Hunter Washburn, Ballard and Tyson Lewis.
In still another pitcher’s duel, Ashland defeated the Elmwood/Murdock/Nehawka Nationals 3-1 on July 2 in Ashland.
The Jays scored single runs in each of the first three innings to lead 3-0.
The Nationals got their lone run in the fourth. They threatened in the seventh with two runners on base but could not score.
Ballard started on the mound for Ashland and struck out 12 in the five innings he worked to pick up the win. Nick Carroll worked two scoreless innings in relief to pick up a save.
Once again hits were tough to come by as vonRentzell had a single and a double and Carter Washburn two singles for the Jays.
Ashland used two big innings to defeat the Malcolm Clippers 18-7 on July 5 in Malcolm.
The Bluejays scored first with a run in the first, but the Clippers quickly got that run back in the bottom of the first to tie it at 1-1. The Bluejays took the lead for good with four runs in the second inning. Malcolm cut it to 5-2 with a single run in their half of the second, but the Bluejays used a six-run fourth to lead 11-2. Malcolm battled back cutting it to 11-5 with three runs in their half of the fourth, and added two more in the fifth to cut it to 11-7. Ashland put the game away with seven runs in the sixth.
Levi Kennedy pitched the first five innings in picking up the win. Brody Maack pitched a scoreless sixth.
Ballard had three hits, Lewis added a pair of doubles, Hunter Washburn came through with a single and a double and Carter Washburn and Carroll each had two singles.
