UNDEFEATED: The Ashland 14U baseball team was undefeated during the 2019 season. Team members pose after winning the Cass County Tournament. Pictured are (front row, from left) bat boy Eshton Hegwood, Jonah Hamm, Aidan Beckenhauer, Nathan Upton, Walker Grell; (back row) Coach Jay Hofferber, Coach Thad Hegwood, Carson Hofferber, Jaxson Hamm, Emerick Hegwood, Lleyton West, Logan Sabota, Ben Harris, Coach Korey Grell, Coach James Hamm. Not pictured, Coach Paul Beckenhauer.