ASHLAND – The Ashland 14U baseball team recently wrapped up its season with an undefeated record and two tournament wins.
The team finished with a 14-0 regular season record and a 21-0 record overall. They went 4-0 at the Cass County Tournament to win the championship and also took home the first place trophy at a tournament in Ashland with a 3-0 undefeated record.
“Really fun season!” said coach James Hamm.
The team was led by great pitching from Logan Sabota and Emerick Hegwood, said Hamm. Every member of the team made a game changing play sometime during the season, he added.
Hamm said the team could count on clutch hits from Jaxson and Jonah Hamm, Lleyton West, Walker Grell, Carson Hofferber and Aidan Beckenhauer and saw Nathan Upton make several diving catches throughout the season. He also credited Ben Harris, who took a pitch to the face and then flexed to show the team he was alright.
“Everyone had a hand in the team’s success,” said Hamm.
Two games really stick out during the season for Hamm, one against Louisville and the other against the Ashland 13U select team. The Ashland 14U team were playing Louisville in the end of season tournament and were down 9-4 in the fourth inning, but came back to win 11-9.
However, Hamm said the best game of the season was against the Ashland 13U select.
“A well-played baseball game on both sides that we ended up winning scoring two runs in the sixth inning to win the game 2-1,” Hamm said. “Ashland baseball has a very bright future.”
The coaching staff also included Korey Grell, Jay Hofferber, Thad Hegwood, Paul Beckenhauer and Graham West.
