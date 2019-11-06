ASHLAND – The third-ranked Ashland-Greenwood football team moved to 10-0 on the season with a dominating 54-13 home win over the Cozad Haymakers at Memorial Stadium in Ashland on Nov. 1.
The Bluejays trailed 7-6 late in the first quarter, but outscored the visitors 46-7 the rest of the way.
The Bluejays used a flurry of big plays to get past the Haymakers.
Seven of the eight Bluejay touchdowns covered at least 35 yards.
The win over Cozad moved the Bluejays into the second round of the Class C-1 playoffs for a second consecutive season.
The Jays will travel to Wayne to take on the 8-2 Blue Devils who recorded a 28-21 victory over Kearney Catholic in the opening round. The game will be played at Wayne State College on Nov. 8 with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
“We are excited to earn another week together and are eager to play in the C-1 quarterfinals. This was a goal of ours and now the kids have the opportunity to attain it,” said Bluejay Coach Ryan Thompson.
The Jays got on the board first when speedster Bryce Kitrell found a crease and 69 yards later found himself in the end zone with the Jays first score.
Kitrell scored again late in the first quarter when he returned a punt 35 yards for a score, giving the Jays a 13-7 lead after 12 minutes.
Senior quarterback Hunter Washburn accounted for both of the Bluejays scores in the second quarter.
Washburn rushed for an 8-yard touchdown and found senior tight end Kyle vonRentzell on a 60-yard scoring pass, leading to a 26-7 half
time lead for the home team.
Kitrell scored on a 45-yard touchdown run and on a 46-yard punt return in the third quarter, giving him four punt return touchdowns in the Jays last two games.
Washburn and vonRentzell connected again in the fourth quarter, this time covering 76 yards.
The Bluejays’ final score came on a 43-yard touchdown run by junior Julien Brown.
The Jays rushed for 234 yards on 20 carries and added 139 yards through the air.
Kitrell rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.
Washburn completed 3-of-11 through the air for two TDs and an interception. VonRentzell caught two balls, both for scores, covering 136 yards.
The defense allowed 192 total yards.
Senior Jacob Ludwig led the team with 13 tackles and added a sack and a fumble recovery. VonRentzell added eight tackles and a sack. Senior Seth Novak added six stops, a sack and a pass breakup.
