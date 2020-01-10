BENNINGTON – The Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team finished with an 0-5 record after competing at the annual Bennington Dual Tournament on Jan. 4.
The Jays were defeated by Elkhorn South (24-57), Crete (30-42), Ralston (33-36), Bennington (12-72) and Fairbury (30-48).
The Jays’ 106-pound freshman Blaine Christo improved to 16-2 on the season with four more wins against just one defeat. Christo’s lone defeat came at the hands of Kael Lauridsen of Bennington by a second period pinfall.
Ashland-Greenwood’s 160-pound freshman Logan Sobota also finished 4-1 at the meet in Bennington. Sobota’s single loss came at the hands of Ayden Welch of Elkhorn South.
Senior Jacob Ludwig improved to 16-2 on the season with four more wins in Bennington.
Ludwig pinned three opponents and received one forfeit. His only loss came at the hands of Garrett Menke of Bennington by a third period pinfall.
Senior 170-pounder Brian Maguire improved to 11-9 on the season after winning three of his five matches in Bennington.
Freshman Luke Lambert improved to 6-10 on the season after finishing with a 3-2 record at the dual tournament. Lambert won two of his matches by pinfall and one by forfeit.
