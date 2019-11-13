WAYNE – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays ran into one of Class C-1’s hottest teams last Friday.
The Wayne Blue Devils made it six wins in a row and pulled off their second upset playoff win in a row when they were able to get past the undefeated Bluejays 28-13 at Wayne State College on Friday night.
“This wasn’t the way we thought it would end, but one game will never define us. This group accomplished a lot this season and they should feel proud of that,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Ryan Thompson.
The Bluejays finished with just 214 total yards and turned the ball over four times against the Devils.
AGHS had leads of 7-6 and 13-7 in the first half, but were held scoreless over the final 29 minutes of the game by the Devil defense.
Wayne scored first after picking off a Bluejay pass on their opening offensive possession.
The Bluejays were able to answer the score with one of their own.
Starting at their own 16-yard line, the Bluejays went 84 yards in nine plays, capping the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run by senior running back Bryce Kitrell. Kicker Julian Brown added the extra point and Jays led 7-6.
After forcing a Devil punt the Jays put together another long drive resulting in another touchdown early in the second quarter.
The Bluejays went 72 yards in 12 plays, scoring on a one-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Hunter Washburn. The PAT failed and the visitors led 13-6.
The Jays looked to add to their lead with just over a minute in the first half when they took over near midfield.
Instead, a fumble opened the door for the home team.
Wayne took over at the Jays 46-yard line and cashed in two plays later on a one-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion was good and the Devils led 14-13 at the half.
They were able to carry the momentum over into the second half.
The Devils extended their lead to eight when they scored on their opening possession of the second half. A 32-yard scoring run put the home team on top 21-13.
The teams traded unsuccessful offensive possessions until the Devils were able to take over the AGHS 11-yard line early in the fourth quarter after a shanked punt.
Wayne scored on a one-yard run and pushed their lead to 28-13.
AGHS appeared to get back into the game midway through the fourth quarter when Kitrell returned a punt 80 yards for a score, but the play was called back because of a penalty.
Another Jay turnover allowed the Devils to turn to their effective ground game to run out the clock late in the game.
“When you get this far it is hard to overcome mistakes and we had just a couple too many tonight, Wayne capitalized off of our mistakes and that was the difference tonight,” Thompson said after the game.
Kitrell and Washburn each scored a rushing touchdown, but were limited to a combined 50 yards on 22 carries.
Washburn finished 17-of-35 through the air for 157 yards and an interception.
Senior Lane Zimmerman caught four balls for 38 yards. Senior Seth Novak and sophomore Cale Jacobsen each caught three balls.
Wayne finished with 249 yards, including 206 on the ground.
Kitrell led the team with 10 stops defensively and Jacobsen added eight more and recorded the team’s only sack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.