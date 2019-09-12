SYRACUSE – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay volleyball team saw their record fall to 1-4 after playing four solid teams last week.
The Bluejays’ week started with a match against the fifth-ranked and undefeated Waverly Vikings in Ashland on Sept. 3.
The Jays were defeated by scores of 10-25, 13-25 and 18-25 at the hands of the Vikings.
Waverly controlled the play at the net finishing with 39 kills while hitting .541.
Meanwhile, the Jays hit just .069 and finished with 14 kills.
Senior Saige Christo and junior Lane Whaley each finished with five kills apiece for the Jays.
The Jays were also inefficient from behind the service line, missing on 10 of their 36 serves.
Christo and junior Alexa Edmisten led the defensive charge while combining for 12 digs.
Junior Saige Craven handed out eight set assists for AGHS.
Christo and Whaley led the team in serve/receive.
“Waverly is a very talented team that executed on some of our errors we were making. Serving was a big thing in this game that will be a goal for future games to improve on,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Megan Rossell.
The Jays played better, but were still on the wrong side of the ledger in a five set loss on Sept. 5 against Bishop Neumann.
The Cavaliers outlasted the Jays in five sets, winning 18-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23 and 15-13.
“What a battle this game was. These are the games you live for when they are back and forth and close matches. We battled hard and came up short 13-15. It was a really tough loss. This one hurt
because we knew we should have had that one,” added Rossell.
Christo and Whaley led a 49-hit attack with 13 and nine kills respectively. Craven and junior Carly vonRentzell added eight apiece.
The Bluejays also served better, missing on just 11 of their 107 attempts. Craven led the team with 14 points.
Edmisten was strong along the back row finishing with a career-best 37 digs.
Craven and sophomore Bryn Glock combined to hand out 36 set assists.
Edmisten and Whaley led the Jays in serve/receive.
The Jays returned to action on Saturday when they met up with conference foes Syracuse and Douglas County West in Syracuse.
The Jays were defeated by the undefeated Rockets in five sets 11-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19 and 15-17.
DC West downed the Jays 25-17, 25-25 and 25-23.
No individual stats were available at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.