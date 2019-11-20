ASHLAND – After a stellar season on the gridiron, the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays keep piling up the honors.
The Bluejays amassed a 10-1 record, finishing undefeated in the regular season for the third time in school history, taking the district title (also the third time in school history) and reaching the quarterfinals of the Class C-1 state playoffs for the fifth time in seven years.
Seniors Bryce Kitrell, Blake Kobs, Jacob Ludwig, Seth Novak, Hunter Washburn and Kyle vonRentzell and sophomore Cale Jacobsen were selected to the C1-1 All-District First Team.
Seniors Gavin Bergsten, Justin Book and Trey Comstock and junior Lane Zimmerman earned Honorable Mention honors.
The team set also smashed records during the season. The Jays set the record for offensive passing yards per game with 176, topping the previous record of 173 in 2011. The team also set a new number for defensive rushing yards per game with 95. The previous record of 105 yards was set in 2006.
Individually, Kitrell and Washburn put their name on several records as they closed out their senior seasons.
Kitrell’s 92-yard punt return against Cozad set a new record, topping Jordan Scheil’s 2011 mark by just one yard. Kitrell also had 629 punt return yards in his high school career, smashing Cory Washburn’s record of 430 from 2011 to 2014. Kitrell also totaled 993 kick return yards in his career, topping Tyler Hodges’ mark of 896 in 1996-99.
Washburn’s quarterback statistics racked up several records for the senior, including most passing yards in a season with 1,763. The previous mark was 1,668 by Gunnar Garner in 2013. Washburn also had 285 completions in his career, surpassing Garner’s 167 from 2010 to 2013. He also had 45 touchdown passes in his high school career, knocking Conor Sapp’s 30 scores from 2007 to 2010 off the record charts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.