ARLINGTON – The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team fell to Wahoo 72-52 in the Capitol Conference Championship game in Arlington on Feb. 1.
Prior to playing against the Warriors, the Jays racked up wins over Raymond Central and Douglas County West in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
The Jays manhandled Raymond Central 65-32 at home on Jan. 28.
The Bluejays led 15-9 after one quarter and 36-14 at the half on their way to the 33-point win.
“We were able to create a lot of our offense from our defensive pressure which forced 31 turnovers. With that pressure, we were able to come up a school record 25 steals,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs.
Sophomore Cale Jacobsen led the Jays with 13 points and added seven rebounds and six assists.
Senior Gavin Bergsten and junior Jarrod Nafzinger both scored 11 points each.
Senior Bryce Kitrell scored eight and junior Aiden Lindley came through with seven more.
AGHS shot 45 percent from the floor and converted 18-of-26 from the free throw line.
The win moved the Jays into a Friday semifinal against Douglas County West at Ashland-High School.
The Bluejays led 32-23 at the half and kept extending their lead on their way to posting a 63-42.
The Bluejays sealed the game at the free throw line in the fourth quarter and finished 17-of-21 from the charity stripe.
Jacobsen had a monster game, finishing with 23 points, 15 rebounds and five assists against the Falcons.
Nafzinger and senior Kyle vonRentzell added eight points apiece.
The win over the Falcons put the Jays into the conference championship for a second straight year against the seventh-ranked Wahoo Warriors.
A poor start cost the Jays and they were defeated 72-52, resulting in just their fourth loss of the season.
Wahoo sprinted out to a 23-10 lead and never trailed.
The Bluejays got as close as 41-39 in the third quarter, but a 15-2 Warrior run ended any hopes of a comeback.
The Bluejays turned the ball over 14 times and were outrebounded 29-21.
Jacobsen finished with a game-high 25 points and pulled down nine rebounds.
Senior Rece Kissinger scored 12 points and Nafzinger dished out a team-best six assists against the Warriors.
“We obviously did not get off to the start that we wanted. We did not do a good job defensively or rebounding and Wahoo had us scrambling on defense for a while. Rather than quit, the kids competed and after being down 36-15 in the first half, fought back to make it 41-39 in the third to give us a chance,” Mohs added.
