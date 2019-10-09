ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team capped a busy week with three matches on Saturday afternoon.
Prior to hosting their two-day home tournament the Jays welcomed a talented Archbishop Bergan team to town for a match on Oct. 1.
The match went back-and-forth for five sets before the Knights were able to wrestle a 27-25, 25-18, 15-25, 24-26, 16-14 victory away from the Bluejays.
AGHS finished with a season-high 57 kills and hit .210 against Bergan.
Four players finished with more than 10 kills, including senior Saige Cristo who finished with a team-best 15.
Junior Jessica Stander (13 kills), junior Lane Whaley (11) and junior Carly vonRentzell also played well offensively.
The Jays piled up 14 ace serves and were led from behind the line by junior Alexa Edmisten who finished with five and scored 13 points.
Senior Hannah Hatzenbuehler led the team with five blocks at the net.
Whaley and Christo combined to finish with 32 digs to lead the way on the defensive end of the court.
Junior Saige Craven and sophomore Brynn Glock combined to hand out 51 set assists.
Christo and Edmisten led the team in serve receive.
The Jays returned to the floor on Thursday for the start of the annual AGHS Invitational.
It was a rough day on Thursday for the home-standing Bluejays.
The evening started with a three set loss at the hands of Omaha Roncalli Catholic. The Bluejays won the first set 25-20, but lost the final two 20-25 and 19-25.
The Jays were limited to just 23 kills and were led by vonRentzell who came through with seven.
Christo led the Jays in digs with 13, while Edmisten added eight more.
Saige Craven handed out 17 set assists.
The Jays squared off against two-time defending champ Wahoo in their second match on Thursday.
Wahoo took care of AGHS in straight sets, winning by scores of 25-23 and 25-16.
Christo led a limited Jay attack with five kills.
Saige Craven and Whaley finished with three ace serves apiece.
Christo and Stander each finished with six digs defensively.
Saige Craven handed out 11 set assists.
After a day off the court the Jays returned on Saturday and started the day with a win over the Plattsmouth Blue Devils.
Stander was dominant at the net for the Jays finishing with 12 kills. Christo and vonRentzell each finished with six.
Christo and junior Abby Craven combined to finish with 24 digs defensively.
Saige Craven and Glock combined to hand out 29 assists.
The Bluejays made it two wins in a row after a straight set win over the Ralston Rams 25-16, 25-20.
Saige Craven and vonRentzell each finished with seven kills and combined to hit over .400.
Saige Craven and Stander combined for 19 digs.
The last game of the tournament for the Jays was a three set battle with the Auburn Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs beat the Jays 25-21, 25-27 and 25-18.
Stander, vonRentzell and Christo all finished with seven kills against the Bulldogs.
Christo and Whaley had monster games defensively finishing with 19 and 14 digs respectively.
Saige Craven and Glock combined to dish out 28 set assists. Christo and Whaley led the team in serve receive.
The 2-3 finish in the home tournament moved the Bluejay record to 11-9 on the season.
