ARLINGTON – The Ashland-Greenwood softball team played five times last week, culminating with a runner-up finish at the Capitol Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Prior to the tournament, the Jays split a pair of midweek games against Cass County Central and Raymond Central.
The Jays lost in extra innings on Sept. 23 against the Crush.
The game was scoreless through seven innings. The Bluejays took a brief lead in the eighth, but the Crush was able to win it with two in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Tatum Gossin scored the only run for the Bluejays and AGHS finished with just five base hits. Catcher Piper Boggs came through with two of them.
Gossin pitched well allowing just three hits and two runs seven-plus innings of work.
Less than 24 hours later, the Jays returned to the field and recorded a 12-0 three-inning win over Raymond Central at home.
The Bluejays scored seven runs in the first inning and limited the Mustangs to just one hit in three innings.
Boggs finished with two hits and drove in three runs against Raymond Central.
Camryn Ray and Hannah Keith added two hits and two RBI apiece.
Keith earned the win on the mound after allowing just one hit in three innings.
After a few days off the Jays returned to the field on Saturday to take part in the conference tournament played in Arlington.
The Jays started the day with a 5-3 win over Douglas County West in the opening round.
AGHS trailed 3-2 in the second inning, but scored three times in the fourth inning to pull out the win.
The Bluejays finished with just four base hits, but were able to take advantage of three Falcon errors.
Ray finished with two of the hits and added an RBI.
Devin Rodgerson added a key two-run single.
Gossin earned the win on the mound, scattering three hits and four walks over six innings of work.
The win put AGHS into the semifinals where they met up with the Wahoo Warriors.
The Jays scored 10 runs in the first two innings and then held on for the narrow 10-9 victory.
Danielle Tonjes finished 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI against the Warriors.
Rodgerson added three hits, scored two runs and drove in two more.
Boggs finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.
Gossin started and earned the win. Gossin and Keith allowed 11 hits and nine runs in a combined six innings of work.
The win put AGHS into the conference tournament championship game against host Arlington.
The game got off to a horrific start for the Jays. Arlington scored 10 runs in the first inning and made them stand up in the five-inning 10-8 win.
Ray and Alexa Meyer-Bundy had big offensive games for the Bluejays. Both players finished with two hits and drove in two runs. Meyer-Bundy scored three times.
Kiara Libal and Jaiden Tweton also added two hits against Arlington.
Gossin started and took the loss after not getting out of the first inning.
The 2-1 finish in the conference tournament moved the Jays season record to 11-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.