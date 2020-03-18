LINCOLN – Not bad for a seventh-seed.
The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay boys basketball team gave top-rated and undefeated Auburn all they wanted in the opening round of the state tournament in Lincoln on March 12.
The Bluejays led most of the first half, but Auburn was able to wrestle away the lead at the half and converted at the free throw line late in the game to secure a 54-48 victory.
“Auburn was able to make a few more plays on each end of the court, which proved to be the difference in a tight game. We were certainly disappointed that we did not win the game. But, I am proud that in the biggest game on the biggest stage we did a number of things that we have worked on all year,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs.
The game was played in front of a sparse crowd made up of only family members. No fans, no bands, no cheerleaders (except moms) were allowed into the Bob Devaney Sports Center for the opening round game in Lincoln.
“When I found out I kind of just put my head in my hands and thought how is that going to work, but once we got into the gym it was business as usual, time to go work,” said Auburn guard Cam Binder.
Binder and the Bulldogs had their bite taken away in the first half, by Ashland-Greenwood sophomore Cale Jacobsen.
The Jays led 13-10 after one quarter thanks to a corner 3-pointer from senior Kyle vonRentzell and two lay ups from Jacobsen.
The Jays continued to lead the entire second quarter on the strength of 10 points from Jacobsen. The Jays led the entire first half until a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer from Binder allowed the Bulldogs to take a 26-23 lead into halftime.
The Jays stayed close throughout the third quarter on the strength of a pair of 3-point plays from Jacobsen and a 3-pointer from senior Gavin Bergsten.
Auburn countered with 3-pointers from Binder and senior teammate C.J. Hughes and led 44-36 going into the final eight minutes.
“We executed our game plan as best we could, we battled back from 11 down in the second half, we played with confidence when they switched defenses, and we played with poise the entire game,” Mohs added.
Jacobsen kept Ashland-Greenwood close with 10 fourth quarter points, but the Bulldogs converted on 6-of-9 from the line to hang on for the six-point win.
Jacobsen scored a game-high 32 points and pulled down a team-best 10 rebounds.
Junior Jarrod Nafzinger finished with five points, five rebounds and two steals and senior Trey Comstock came off the bench to add four points and three rebounds.
“I am happy our seniors got to experience the state tournament, especially after winning zero games when many played varsity as freshmen. Hopefully, this experience motivates our underclassmen to try and get back to Lincoln in the future,” said Mohs.
Ashland-Greenwood school administrators and teachers made sure the student body was able to feel the excitement of the state tournament while staying at home.
The team paraded through the hallways at the high school and drove through the elementary school grounds as they left for Lincoln.
During the game, the pep band and cheerleaders joined the student body in the AGHS gym to watch the game on a big screen.
The Jays finished the season with a record of 17-9.
