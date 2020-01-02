ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team improved to 5-1 on the season with a 57-37 victory over the Plattsmouth Blue Devils.
The Jays got off to a slow start after the five-day layoff and trailed the Devils 16-11 after one quarter of play.
The Bluejays rallied over the final three quarters, outscoring the Devils 46-21.
Sophomore Cale Jacobsen led all scorers with 28 points. Senior Rece Kissinger came through with 10 more.
The Bluejays played Omaha Roncalli Catholic on Monday afternoon in Ashland. Results will appear in next week’s Ashland Gazette.
